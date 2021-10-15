Wunsch Hints ECB Policy Could Be Flexible to Fight Shocks

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

The European Central Bank has a good track record when it comes to flexibly deploying its monetary instruments and will continue that approach even after the pandemic crisis, according to policy maker Pierre Wunsch.

“We’ve shown a lot of flexibility in the past -- whether we need here and there to change our instruments, we’re going to have a discussion. Basically we have a good track record,” the Governing Council member told Bloomberg Television.

Wunsch, who heads the National Bank of Belgium, also said that the central bank will maintain a “very supportive monetary policy,” even after the end of its emergency bond-buying program in March.

With policy makers approaching key decisions on post-Covid stimulus in coming weeks, the comments hint at his support for keeping some of the flexibility of the ECB’s pandemic program for future asset purchases.

That chimes with remarks this week from his French colleague Francois Villeroy de Galhau, who said it would be worth examining keeping some attributes of the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program.

PEPP is more flexible across asset classes and among jurisdictions than regular quantitative easing. It also isn’t set to monthly amounts, allowing policy makers to react to shifts in financial conditions when and where they occur.

Some ECB officials, however, have been more reluctant on such proposals. Estonian Governor Madis Muller said last month that “I don’t think we can take the flexibility that was there for PEPP and just transfer it.”

Behind that emerging fault line on the future of ECB stimulus lies a broader debate on how long-lasting the current bout of inflation pressures might become. Consumer prices in the euro area are now increasing at an annual pace of 3.4%, far faster than the ECB’s 2% goal.

While most policy makers have dismissed the recent spike as largely transitory, some have started to warn that price pressures could become more persistent if they lead to higher wages.

“It seems that we are at some kind of inflection point,” Wunsch said. “We are below our objective, so we could afford some second-round effects, but not too much.”

The Frankfurt-based central bank is expected to announce the next steps for its emergency bond-buying program in December.

