Wurtsboro resident sentenced to prison for attacking man after asking for directions

A Wurtsboro man was sentenced to 15 years in state prison after pleading guilty two months ago to attempted assault in a knife attack on a stranger last February.

Sullivan County District Attorney Meagan Galligan said on Tuesday that Brian Scott, 22, also was sentenced to five years of post-release supervision.

State police said at the time of the Feb. 3 attack that Scott had shown up at the Locust Trail home of a man asking for directions and to use the bathroom. State police described it as a random attack and said Scott and the other man did not know each other.

Galligan said the other man allowed Scott to use his bathroom. When Scott came out of the bathroom, he was armed with a knife and began stabbing the other man, causing cuts on his head, Galligan said. Scott then fled the residence.

A neighbor came to the aid of the man who was stabbed, while other neighbors called 911 and kept police informed of Scott's location. The man who was stabbed was taken to Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill.

State police took Scott into custody nearby.

Guns:Hochul touts increase in red flag law orders as election nears

Monroe:A new Hasidic village? Proposal debated in court after two years in limbo

Combating violence:NY to spend $28 million to help seven cities from 'ground up'

Following his arrest, Scott was indicted by a Sullivan County grand jury, and pleaded guilty on Aug. 22 to a charge of attempted first-degree assault, a felony.

"This victim's generosity led to this horrible attack," Galligan said. "Although he has physically recovered, the mental and emotional toll of this offense is everlasting."

Meanwhile, Tim Havas, executive director of the Sullivan Legal Aid Panel, which represented Scott, noted his client was unmedicated in connection with a mental health infirmity at the time he attacked the other man. The attack was not motivated by animosity, Havas noted.

"He took responsibility for his actions," Havas said. "He's extremely remorseful about what happened."

Story continues

Havas said Scott was diagnosed with a schizophrenic disorder in his teens and takes medication for that.

"He fell off his medical regimen and was basically in mental health turmoil when this happened," Havas said.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record, the Poughkeepsie Journal and the Journal News/lohud. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @MikeRandall845.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Mamakating attack: Wurtsboro's Brian Scott sentenced to prison