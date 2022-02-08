Wuxi Biologics Halted After U.S. Unverified List Sparks Selloff

(Bloomberg) -- Wuxi Biologics Cayman Inc. suspended trading in Hong Kong after its addition to the U.S. Department of Commerce’s unverified list sparked a record selloff.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Shares of the pharmaceutical firm sank as much as 32% in Hong Kong earlier on Tuesday, leading health-care stocks lower. The CSI Health Care Index dropped as much as 2.6% to its lowest level in nearly two years.

The Bureau of Industry and Security, a division of the Commerce Department, added 33 entities including Wuxi Biologics to its unverified list, saying it was unable to establish how they would use export items from the U.S., according to a Feb. 8 Federal Register notice. Other additions to the list included Guangdong Guanghua Sci-Tech Co. and Zhuzhou CRRC Special Equipment Technology Co.

While firms on the list aren’t barred from doing business in the U.S., they may need additional licenses to buy products from U.S. entities. Changes to a range of U.S. lists on Chinese firms requiring special checks have tended to cause volatility in shares amid heightened trade tensions between the two countries.

Wuxi Biologics said it is “in compliance with all U.S. export control regulations” and the list has “no impact on our business or ongoing services to global partners,” according to a statement on its official Wechat account. It added that the unverified list is different from the “entity list” or so-called blacklist.

In December, Wuxi Biologics plunged after reports that the U.S. government may start placing some Chinese firms, including biotechnology names, on its blacklist. In 2019, the Commerce removed LED chipmaker Sanan Optoelectronics Co. along with seven other Chinese firms from the unverified list, triggering a jump in shares.

Story continues

“I believe this would impact the sentiment for Wuxi Biologics and the talk could last a while,” said Mia He, a analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence. “We haven’t identified how much materials are imported from U.S. in their production thus how much impact would have is difficult to gauge currently.”

(Adds trading halt, more background on prevous lists)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.