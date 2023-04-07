WV man faces charges of sex crimes with minors in North Myrtle Beach, North Carolina

A 73-year-old West Virginia man faces charges of sexual crimes with a minor that occurred at a North Myrtle Beach residence.

The man was also arrested for similar charges that occurred in North Carolina.

Bobby Ray Webb, of Ghent, W.Va., was arrested by North Myrtle Beach Police on March 24 for third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under the age of 16.

Webb is accused of inappropriately touching an underage female at a North Myrtle Beach condo on March 14, according to arrest warrants.

Webb was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center and was released March 25 on a $10,171 bond.

He was then re-arrested by North Myrtle Beach Police on March 28 for an outstanding warrant from Bolivia, North Carolina, for “taking indecent liberties with a child in North Carolina,” according to the police report.

Webb was again booked into the detention center and released on March 29 after posting bond.

The report said that Webb will face extradition to North Carolina for the charges.