WVU hospital employee accused of embezzling from Pain Management Center

Jul. 5—A WVU Medicine employee is being charged with embezzlement after it was discovered that daily deposits from the WVU Medicine Pain Management Center consistently came up short over a seven-month period.

Morgantown Police were called to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital for an alleged embezzlement on June 28 and made contact with Shawn Kennedy, a J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital security investigator.

According to the criminal complaint, the investigator told officers they discovered cash and checks from Oct. 25, 2022, through June 14, 2023, that needed to be deposited, "but a lot of cash was missing from each daily deposit."

Kennedy stated that the total amount missing was $7, 948.60 and alleged the money was embezzled by Elizabeth Ann Yost, 46, of Morgantown, who was employed as a registration specialist /super depositor with the WVU Medicine Pain Management Center at the time of the embezzlement.

Yost is being charged with embezzlement and was arraigned in Monongalia County Magistrate Court on June 30. She was released after posting a $25, 000 bond.

WVU Hospitals officials were unable to comment on the allegations at this time.