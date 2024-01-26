WVU junior injured in September explosion dies

Jan. 25—Family and friends are mourning the loss of a 20-year-old West Virginia University junior who died last week after suffering injuries in a Sept. 6, 2023, explosion at her off-campus residence in Morgantown.

According to her obituary, Carly Joan Grozier of Bethlehem, Pa., passed away surrounded by friends and family on Jan. 17 at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Grozier was one of four victims involved in the home explosion on Wells Street in September but was the only one exposed to the full force of the blast. She was air-lifted to an intensive care burn unit in Pittsburgh after suffering third-degree burns on 50 % of her body.

The cause of the explosion was thought to be related to a gas leak.

In her obituary, it states Grozier was "overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support she received from her friends, family, her healthcare team, and community during the last months of her life."

She was known for her "vibrant personality, fighting spirit, sass, and sense of humor, " it said.

"She was many things—a daughter, niece, cousin, and friend. Carly was an athlete, comedian, and fashionista. Most importantly, she was a kind and generous person who never failed to put the needs of others over her own."

Grozier was studying communications and social media at WVU, where she was also a member of the WVU Women's Lacrosse Club.

The lacrosse club posted a statement to its social media following Grozier's death.

"We are deeply saddened by the news that our teammate and friend passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on January 17, 2024. Everyone on our team loved Carly dearly and her light radiated throughout everyone she was around. Our heart goes out to her family and friends during this hard time. Her effect on the team will not be forgotten. She is forever in our hearts, " they said.

In Grozier's honor, the team started a fundraiser through the popular crowdfunding site GoFundMe to benefit the burn unit at West Penn Hospital. The campaign is titled Donation to West Penn in Carly Grozier's Honor.

The Grozier family has requested that instead of flowers, those wishing to honor Carly should consider donating to the burn unit at West Penn Hospital, where she was staying.

All money raised by the team's campaign will be given directly to the hospital in their teammate's honor.

"We want to bring together the WVU Community and support Carly's cause. Anyone who knew Carly knew of the light she possessed and her ability to always make you laugh, " fundraiser information states. "We hope that this donation will carry on her light and contagious attitude and spread word to her story. We know that she will not be forgotten. Any and all donations are greatly appreciated."

Donations to the burn unit can also be made by check with "Burn Concern " written in the memo line and sent to The Western Pennsylvania Hospital Foundation, 4818 Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15224.

You can donate online at supportahn.org. After choosing your gift amount, select West Penn Hospital, and then type Burn Concern in the box below Other Designation.

A private burial will be held for Grozier on Jan. 31 with visitation the previous day at Herron Funeral Homes in her hometown of Bethlehem, Pa.

