WVU police issues warning following reported burglaries nearby campus

West Virginia University has issued a warning following reports of recent burglaries near campus.

In response, university police are increasing patrols and presence in the area, and coordinating with other law enforcement agencies.

University police are also asking residents of the cooperative zone — North High, Belmar, Waverly, North Spruce, Willey, Price and Fife streets — to review any home security camera footage from during Thanksgiving break for suspicious activity and report anything out of the ordinary.

If you have any information about these incidents, you are asked to call 304-293-COPS (2677) or visit the department at 992 Elmer Prince Drive, Morgantown. Information may be shared anonymously.

The following safety tips from university police are designed to help avoid potential crime.

ALWAYS LOCK EXTERIOR DOORS . This includes residence halls, apartments, houses and car doors.

Consider placing a wireless home security camera on your property when you are not present.

Develop a routine to inspect locks on your doors, windows and other applicable areas to ensure they are working effectively and locked, especially at night.

Make sure to lock windows, doors and vehicles while you are away or not actively monitoring them.

Do not leave spare keys in places accessible to others.

If you lose your key or ID, report it immediately so locks can be changed and ID access suspended until a new ID has been issued.

Anyone who believes they are in danger should immediately call 911.

If you witness a potentially dangerous situation or a crime, call 911 or WVUPD.

Download the WVU LiveSafe app.

If you encounter an emergency situation on campus, utilize the blue light emergency call system, if available.

