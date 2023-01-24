WVU temporarily issues alert after 1 person shot in Morgantown

West Virginia University advised students and employees to seek shelter after a person was in Morgantown Monday night. An all-clear was issued by university police shortly after 12:30 a.m. The shooting victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury, according to a report.

Police advised avoiding Grant Avenue as they responded to a shooting around 11:45 p.m. in the 500 block area.

Police were looking for a white Mercedes with tinted windows, possibility with a tail light out, and a man wearing a red hoodie, blue jeans and tennis shoes, according to a report.

Police continue to investigate.

No other details were immediately available.

