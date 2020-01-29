Are WW International, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:WW) High Returns Really That Great?

Today we'll look at WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for WW International:

0.27 = US$309m ÷ (US$1.5b - US$366m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

Therefore, WW International has an ROCE of 27%.

Is WW International's ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. In our analysis, WW International's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 8.5% average in the Consumer Services industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Setting aside the comparison to its industry for a moment, WW International's ROCE in absolute terms currently looks quite high.

Our data shows that WW International currently has an ROCE of 27%, compared to its ROCE of 20% 3 years ago. This makes us think about whether the company has been reinvesting shrewdly. The image below shows how WW International's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

NasdaqGS:WW Past Revenue and Net Income, January 29th 2020 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect WW International's ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

WW International has current liabilities of US$366m and total assets of US$1.5b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 24% of its total assets. A minimal amount of current liabilities limits the impact on ROCE.