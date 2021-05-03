WW International Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued

GuruFocus.com
·4 min read

- By GF Value

The stock of WW International (NAS:WW, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $27.3 per share and the market cap of $1.9 billion, WW International stock gives every indication of being fairly valued. GF Value for WW International is shown in the chart below.


WW International Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued
WW International Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued

Because WW International is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 0.9% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 0.73% annually over the next three to five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. WW International has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.10, which which ranks worse than 85% of the companies in Personal Services industry. The overall financial strength of WW International is 3 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of WW International is poor. This is the debt and cash of WW International over the past years:

WW International Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued
WW International Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. WW International has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $1.4 billion and earnings of $1.07 a share. Its operating margin is 15.95%, which ranks better than 81% of the companies in Personal Services industry. Overall, the profitability of WW International is ranked 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of WW International over the past years:

WW International Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued
WW International Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of WW International is 0.9%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Personal Services industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -5.6%, which ranks worse than 66% of the companies in Personal Services industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, WW International's ROIC was 12.72, while its WACC came in at 9.36. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of WW International is shown below:

WW International Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued
WW International Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued

In summary, The stock of WW International (NAS:WW, 30-year Financials) is believed to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks worse than 66% of the companies in Personal Services industry. To learn more about WW International stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Recommended Stories

  • Fox host Maria Bartiromo says China is secretly sending doctors and engineers over the US-Mexico border

    ‘You have to ask, why the CCP is sending these people through the border ... What are they doing when they get here?’

  • Is my uptown lunch spot still open? Read this before you go back to the office.

    COVID has changed the Center City Charlotte restaurant scene.

  • Ted Cruz’s warning to ‘woke CEOs’ blasted by former government ethics boss

    ‘This may be the most openly corrupt thing any Senator has said,’ writes Walter Shaub, a former director of the US Office of Government Ethics

  • Stephen Miller says he is suing government over Covid relief for Black farmers

    Former Trump aide says funds meant for non-white farmers were discriminatory

  • Proud Boys Canada dissolves, with leaders claiming it was ‘never a white supremacist group’

    Proud Boys groups says ‘we were never terrorists’ in statement

  • Republican senator calls for ‘spirit of forgiveness’ over Capitol riot and says it’s ‘time to move on’

    Roger Marshall, who alleged ‘serious voter fraud’ before insurrection, says ‘it’s time for this country to heal’

  • San Diego migrant boat: Three dead after smuggling vessel breaks up off California coast

    An official said every indication was ‘this was a smuggling vessel used to smuggle migrants into the United States illegally’

  • Cindy McCain: Arizona election audit is 'ludicrous'

    The widow of Sen. John McCain says Biden won the 2020 election, as the recount of 2M ballots in Maricopa County goes on.

  • Democrats have raised more in Biden’s first 100 days than in either Obama’s or Trump’s

    DNC reveals it has brought in $15.4m during Joe Biden’s first 100 days in office

  • A black bear killed and part-ate a woman in Colorado - just the fourth fatal mauling since records began 60 years ago

    The woman's body was found covered in bear hair by her boyfriend on a path near Durango, Colorado, on Friday, authorities said.

  • The 6 Best Public Sculpture Parks to Visit This Spring and Summer

    Aside from blockbuster sculpture parks, this quiet sculpture garden in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood is far from the crowds. Owned and operated by Kasmin Gallery, this rooftop exhibition space of its 509 West 27th Street location can be viewed from the nearby High Line, which is just a few feet away. This sculpture garden is designed by Future Green, a Brooklyn landscape architect studio that focuses on green rooftops, and it stands beside a condo designed by Zaha Hadid.

  • Victims of Dorchester double stabbing die of injuries, police say

    Police say that two children were inside the home at the time and that a dog was injured.

  • Furious Manchester United fans storm Old Trafford pitch in protest against American owners

    Manchester United fans stormed the pitch at Old Trafford in protest at the billionaire Glazer family's role in the European Super League.

  • NFL draft: Amon-ra St. Brown among four Trojans, one Bruin selected on last day

    Four USC players were drafted Saturday, starting with defensive tackle Jay Tufele by Jacksonville. UCLA's Demetric Felton was selected by Cleveland.

  • Chelsea, Barça reach WCL final after Harder, Martens shine

    Pernille Harder's late header made the difference for Chelsea, and Lieke Martens scored twice for Barcelona, as they took a step closer to becoming European champions. Both teams advanced to the Women’s Champions League final when Chelsea beat Bayern Munich 4-1 after Barça topped Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 in the second leg of their semifinals on Sunday.

  • Stephenville native Brock Holt had the boots, was waiting for Texas Rangers cowboy hat

    Brock Holt came through with a go-ahead eighth-inning single to help beat the Boston Red Sox and win the series.

  • DeSantis signs order ending all local COVID-19 restrictions in Florida

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Monday signed an executive order to end all local emergency orders relating to COVID-19, effectively halting enforcement of restrictions across the state, the Miami Herald reports. Why it matters: DeSantis argued that continuing to mandate restrictions would undermine confidence in the vaccines, which he stressed are effective and have been administered to much of the state's elderly population.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: New coronavirus infections are falling across most of the country and 38% of the adult U.S. population is fully vaccinated, though health experts caution that variants could still threaten to reverse the country's progress.Florida, which became one of the world's epicenters for the virus in July, has fully vaccinated 37.3% of its population.About one in 609 residents in the state have died from the virus, compared to a national rate closer to one in 569 people, per the Orlando Sentinel. What they're saying: DeSantis accused governors of seizing power during the pandemic through executive orders meant to enforce social distancing and stay-at-home orders. "Now in the state of Florida, we worked very hard, particularly since this summer, to jettison those types of policies and we focused on lifting people up. We wanted people going back to work, we wanted our kids to be in school, we thought that that was very important," he said. The other side: Rick Kriseman, the mayor of St. Petersburg, tweeted, "To be clear, cities like St. Pete, Tampa, Orlando, Miami and Miami Beach, saved Florida and the governor's behind throughout this pandemic. Can you imagine if each city had been led by Ron DeSantis? How many lives would have been lost? What would our economy look like today?"Go deeper: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis bans coronavirus "vaccine passports"More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Liz Cheney says Trump is 'poisoning our democratic system' after he tries to label the 2020 election he lost 'the big lie'

    Trump has successfully convinced the majority of GOP voters of the "big lie" that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

  • Will Smith praised for Instagram post declaring, ‘I’m in the worst shape of my life’

    “You’re Will Smith!! You can be in whatever shape you want,” wrote one fan.

  • Florida Republicans reportedly fear they miscalculated on new voting restrictions

    Some Florida Republicans are reportedly growing concerned that a new bill curbing the use of mail-in voting could end up backfiring on the party. After Florida's state legislature recently passed a bill to place new restrictions on mail ballots, some Republicans in the state are "reacting with alarm," The Washington Post reports. After all, the bill will be "curtailing a practice that millions of state Republicans use," the Post writes, and Republicans are worried their "political fortunes are in peril" as a result. The bill, for example, requires that voters reapply for mail ballots each two-year cycle, whereas the current law requires them to reapply every four years, and it also restricts the use of drop boxes, the report notes. The state legislature moved to enact the changes following the 2020 presidential election, during which former President Donald Trump attacked the use of mail-in voting. But almost 35 percent of GOP voters in Florida cast their ballots by mail in 2020, and Republicans fear the bill will "further undercut the party's ability to encourage mail voting," the Post writes. "Donald Trump attempted to ruin a perfectly safe and trusted method of voting," a Republican consultant told the Post. "The main law that we pass when we pass election bills in Florida is the law of unintended consequences." One former state party official expressed particular concern that military personnel "might not think they have to request a ballot" and seniors "might not know the law has changed, and they might not get a ballot." Some Republicans reportedly discussed trying to exclude these two groups from the requirement to request mail ballots each cycle but were told this would "raise equal protection problems." Republican State Sen. Joe Gruters denied to the Post that the bill will "hurt anybody, Republicans or Democrats," arguing "people are going to understand the changes that we me made long before another election comes around." Read more at The Washington Post. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesWhat the Elon Musk backlash is really aboutA blue state-red state vaccine divide is emerging