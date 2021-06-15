WW2: Unearthing Taiwan's forgotten prisoner of war camps

Cindy Sui - BBC News, Taipei
·6 min read

Surrounded by rolling hills, Jinguashi is a picturesque former mining town on Taiwan's north-eastern coast. But beneath the lush foliage and distant ocean views lies a dark and forgotten chapter in history.

Jinguashi was the location of Kinkaseki camp, one of more than a dozen prisoner of war (POW) camps, where around 4,500 Allied soldiers were held captive during World War Two.

Taiwan was a Japanese colony at the time and the soldiers - who were captured by the Japanese military between 1942 and 1945 - were forced to work in copper mines under appalling conditions.

At the camps, they would be forced to heave massive stones from the valleys for the farming of sugar cane and dig man-made lakes on a paltry diet of rice and watery vegetable soup.

Many suffered from a disease called beriberi, a vitamin deficiency that made their testicles swell, but were still forced to work.

Captives slogged in temperatures of more than 40C in the summer, and in the winter, their manholes were so cold, many died.

If they didn't meet their daily targets, guards would beat them with mining hammers.

For decades, these camps were forgotten, with no sign of their dark past or the prisoners of war who were held there.

But Canadian historian Michael Hurst was determined to change that.

"These were real slave labour camps… it suddenly hit me (that) we have to find the prisoners and tell their story," Mr Hurst told the BBC.

Mr Hurst, who is in his 70s, has been based in Taiwan since 1997.

He has spent the last two decades identifying the locations of all POW camps in Taiwan and erecting memorial plaques at each one.

During his search he also identified thousands of captives and contacted more than 800 of them, whose correspondence he has compiled in his book Never Forgotten.

"The men told me: 'It was easy to die; living day to day was the hard part,'" Mr Hurst told the BBC.

"I was very touched by their stories and shocked by the treatment they got... There have been times I've shed tears; they're pouring their hearts out at me in a way they haven't done even with their families."

Mr Hurst has a very personal connection to the project too - his uncles and aunts had served in Europe and he had always wanted to do something to honour veterans of the war.

He also recognised that little was done to commemorate the war effort that took place in the Pacific, even though 30 million people died in the region.

'We were always hungry'

Around 140,000 military personnel were sent to Asia to defend allies against Japan's invasion.

Mr Hurst says the camps in Taiwan held senior ranking officers, and were considered among the most brutal in the region.

His research is based on archives, war tribunal testimonies, diaries written by the men involved, information provided by Taiwanese guards and testimony from some men who were held captive.

One of them was US Army Sergeant Carl A Pasurka, who had joined the war effort at the age of 24, turning down his boss' offer of a deferment when he was drafted in.

"We were always hungry, and our thoughts were always of survival and getting back home," he wrote in a letter to Mr Hurst before he died.

He recounted an incident when some young Taiwanese girls attempted to pass the prisoners bits of food, and "were promptly slapped around" by the Japanese guards.

According to the US-based National WWII Museum, the death rate at Japanese POW camps in Asia was much higher than that of camps run by the Germans and Italians in Europe.

Around 27% to 42% of Allied prisoners held in Asia died from starvation, untreated illnesses or executions, compared to 1% to 2% in Europe.

Japan was a signatory to the Geneva Convention on prisoners of war, but hadn't ratified it.

"It wasn't a law in their eyes," Mr Hurst told the BBC.

"If you surrender, you dishonour yourself, your family and the emperor, so the most disgraceful thing was to be a prisoner of war. So the prisoners were treated like animals, worthless."

A bittersweet homecoming

When the men were finally released, freedom did not meet their expectations either.

Many were urged by their governments not to talk about their capture, so that flawed battle strategies wouldn't become public, according to Mr Hurst.

Others suffered from lifelong illnesses from the beatings and diseases, while some died prematurely.

And for many of the survivors, the mental scars of prolonged imprisonment stayed with them for years.

"Jack never talked about his experience as a POW," said Eileen Astley, whose late husband served in the UK's Royal Artillery.

"It made me feel incredibly sad that he had gone through this and I was married to him and didn't even know how much he had suffered."

She and her daughter, Lin Mount, have visited Taiwan twice to see the camp where he was held captive.

During the second visit, Ms Mount said "the camps still got to me with both anger and sadness, as well as peace, especially... being able to touch Dad's name. I felt the closest I could to my Dad when at the camps".

Her father died of camp-related illnesses when she was just 11.

Blot on history

For the Taiwanese, the camps are considered a blot on their history. However people also recognise that at the time, the island was subject to its colonial ruler, Japan.

"Taiwan played a big role in the war as it was a major base from which Japan would launch many of its wartime expeditions," Mr Hurst said.

While WW2 history is taught in Taiwan, critics say not enough is mentioned and hardly anything is taught about Allied POWs held on the island or the strategically important role Taiwan played.

There is also the fact that some Taiwanese also willingly worked or fought for Japan.

They were trained to be loyal to Japan, and worked as camp guards or volunteered to serve in the imperial army, including as kamikaze soldiers who went on suicide missions to bomb the Allies' warships, Mr Hurst discovered.

There has since been fierce debate over what Taiwan teaches about its wartime past, and "this is the kind of thing I've been fighting in Asia," according to Mr Hurst.

He pointed out that there were few annual memorials for Allied soldiers killed in the war's Pacific front, compared with those held for soldiers killed in Europe.

He believes history should be taught and more should be done to honour the soldiers who fought in the Asia Pacific, so that history is not repeated.

After the war ended, several of the camps' Japanese officers and Taiwanese guards were convicted in wartime tribunals and sentenced to prison, but many were later granted amnesty.

"Probably more than 50% of the people were never punished," Mr Hurst told the BBC.

But some Taiwanese guards have apologised to the POWs, he said.

"When these guards apologise and the prisoners say 'I forgive you', the guards can die in peace too. So forgiveness is a wonderful thing," Mr Hurst said.

For Mr Hurst, the most rewarding thing is giving the former inmates recognition for the hardship they went through and sacrifice, in the twilight of their lives.

"There wasn't one I talked to who didn't tell me 'finally someone cared', they were so grateful they weren't forgotten… these men suffered fighting for the freedom that we enjoy today."

You may also be interested in...

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. documents reveal site where World War II war criminal Tojo’s remains were scattered

    Until recently, the location of executed wartime Japanese Prime Minister Hideki Tojo's remains was one of World War II's biggest mysteries in the nation he once led. Now, a Japanese university professor has revealed declassified U.S. military documents that appear to hold the answer.

  • Russia is saying goodbye to its last Soviet-era ballistic-missile submarines. Here's what's replacing them.

    The decommissioning of the Ekaterinburg will be the beginning of the end for what has long been the backbone of the Soviet and Russian SSBN fleet.

  • US Entices Allies With Incentives For Banning Cheaper Priced Huawei 5G Equipment Over Security Concerns: WSJ

    The U.S. government has started extending financial incentives and other enticements to countries severing ties with China's Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd and ZTE Corp (OTC: ZTCOF) that allegedly pose national security risks, the Wall Street Journal reports. What Happened: The U.S. foreign-affairs agencies are developing workshops and a handbook to guide Central and Eastern Europe and other developing countries' policymakers to build next-generation 5G cellular networks with non-Chinese equipment

  • The deserter and spy who discovered the lost city of Alexandria

    In 326 BC, on the banks of the Hydaspes (the modern Jhelum River in Pakistan), Alexander the Great’s horse died, either from wounds or old age; as ever in ancient history, the stories vary. A tomb was built, and the Macedonian founded a city, Bucephala, named after his charger. In AD 1830, at Bushehr on the Persian Gulf, one Charles Masson claimed that during his travels in India he had found the lost city, complete with gigantic equine burial mound. It was a barefaced lie – the site of Bucephal

  • Exclusive: NATO approaches Qatar to seek training base for Afghan forces after withdrawal

    Security officials under NATO command have approached Qatar to secure a base that can be used to train Afghan special forces as part of a strategic commitment after foreign forces withdraw from Afghanistan, three senior Western officials said. After two decades of war, forces from 36 countries involved in NATO's Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan are set to pull out of the country in coordination with a U.S. troop withdrawal by Sept. 11. "We are holding talks to earmark a base in Qatar to create an exclusive training ground for senior members of the Afghan forces," said a senior Western security official in Kabul.

  • World War Two: Hideki Tojo's ashes scattered by US, documents reveal

    Newly uncovered documents reveal US dropped Hideki Tojo's remains into the Pacific Ocean.

  • Gray wolf pups found in Colorado for first time since 1940s

    "We welcome this historic den and the new wolf family to Colorado," Gov. Jared Polis said.

  • Hungary to place its motorway network in 35-year concession

    Hungary will overhaul the management of about 2,000 kilometres (1,240 miles) of its motorways and public roads, awarding a 35-year concession contract, according to a tender published on Monday in the official European Union gazette. The Tenders Electronic Daily posting, which was first reported by local news web site 24.hu, says the concession entails the planning, renovation, construction, control, operation and financing of the network for an annual fee. The winner of the contract would build and renovate hundreds of kilometres of motorways, including more than 100 bridges and other items.

  • Marco Rubio pouncing on anti-China sentiment in Senate race

    Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) is making a play for China hawks in Florida as he braces for a competitive re-election fight next year, records show.Why it matters: Hostility toward communism drove a significant number of Latino voters in Florida into the Republican column in 2020. The Rubio campaign’s focus on China can capitalize on that trend and a wider — and widening — American mistrust of Beijing.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Philippines again suspends scrapping of troop pact with U.S. amid China dispute

    MANILA/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Philippines has again suspended a decision to scrap a crucial agreement governing the U.S. troop presence in the country, its foreign minister said on Monday, amid continuing maritime pressure from China. The Pentagon welcomed the announcement from Manila - the third suspension of the decision covering the two-decade-old Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) that had been due to expire in August - but analysts said there would be disappointment in both countries that it was not renewed. Philippine Foreign Minister Teodoro Locsin said the suspension would be for a further six months while President Rodrigo Duterte "studies, and both sides further address his concerns regarding, particular aspects of the agreement".

  • Biden seeks EU support on China, but trade battles persist

    US President Joe Biden will seek the EU's backing on Tuesday to face the rise of China, but Brussels wants a swift end to lingering trade rows and a clean break from Donald Trump.

  • Americans stand trial in Japan, accused in Ghosn's escape

    Two Americans charged with helping former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn flee Japan while he was facing accusations of financial misconduct agreed Monday that they took part in a scheme for him to escape the country. Statements by Michael Taylor and his son, Peter, on the opening day of their trial in Tokyo suggest the pair don’t plan to fight charges of assisting a criminal. Keiji Isaji, one of the attorneys for the Taylors, told The Associated Press after the court session that he wants the trial to “proceed efficiently.”

  • Philippines: Militant wanted for beheadings, 3 others killed

    Philippine troops killed four Abu Sayyaf militants in a gunbattle Sunday in the country’s south, including a commander blamed for beheadings and a suspected would-be suicide bomber, military officials said. Army troops backed by police were to serve a warrant for the arrest of Injam Yadah at his home after midnight in Alat village in Jolo town in Sulu province, when he and his men opened fire.

  • Fact check: Angel-like flare from military aircraft is a defense mechanism, not a salute

    An image claims to show a U.S. military aircraft saluting the fallen service members it's carrying during an "angel flight." That's false.

  • Duterte again delays abrogation of key security pact with US

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday again suspended his decision to terminate a key defense pact with the United States, which he has asked to provide more aid and coronavirus vaccines in exchange for retaining the accord. Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said, without elaborating, that Duterte suspended the abrogation of the Visiting Forces Agreement for another six months to allow both sides to address his concerns. Terminating the pact would be a major blow to one of America’s oldest alliances in Asia.

  • Jazz vs. Clippers Game 4: Live stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info

    All you need to know before Game 4 of the Jazz-Clippers series.

  • 'Divine Vessel' to mark China's first human spaceflight since 2016

    A Chinese spacecraft will blast off from the Gobi Desert on a Long March rocket in the coming days, ferrying three men to an orbiting space module for a three-month stay, the first time China has sent humans into space for nearly five years. Shenzhou-12, meaning "Divine Vessel", will be the third of 11 missions needed to complete China's space station by 2022. Among them, four will be missions with people on board, potentially propelling up to 12 Chinese astronauts into space - more than the 11 men and women that China has sent since 2003.

  • NATO searches for brain life

    The military alliance is looking to pivot to China and push back on Russia as President Biden prepares to meet President Putin.

  • Yahoo Sports' Launch Pad - Shohei Ohtani with a 470-foot monster HR

    Yahoo Sports recaps the longest home runs from the week of June 7th utilizing statcast data.

  • U.S. Open: Behind Bryson DeChambeau’s power and bulk? Hours-long, sweat-filled speed-training sessions.

    Members of Bryson DeChambeau's team detail his exhausting quest to build strength and speed, and how it took his game to new heights.