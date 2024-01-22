WWCD 92.9 call letters to change in February after new operators take over radio station

The new operators of alternative rock station CD 92.9 FM won't be using the WWCD call letters when it begins running the station of Feb. 1.

At the same time, Randy Malloy, president of WWCD Ltd. and the operator and face of the station for more than three decades, said in a statement to The Dispatch that he is doing what he can to keep CD 92.9 alive.

"We are continuing to have multiple conversations with several individuals so that we can continue sharing our music and our beloved DJs with our community — whether on the air or online," Malloy said. "So, the short story is that WWCD/CD 92.9 is planning to remain a part of the central Ohio community — whether it be on the air, online, or a combination of the two remains to be seen."

Randy Malloy of WWCD at the Joe Walsh ceremonial street naming and City Proclamation in 2022. Walsh hosted a VetsAid concert on Nov. 13, 2022, at Nationwide Arena.

Malloy will not operate the current station after Jan. 31. He was unable to reach an agreement with Delmar Media, which owns the station and holds the Federal Communications Commission broadcasting license.

Malloy was in the middle of a six-year lease but failed to finalize an agreement to continue the remaining three years.

The station, which calls itself "one of Ohio's last independently operated radio stations," began in 1990 as CD 101.1, then became CD 102.5. It went off the air on Nov. 1, 2020 but returned a month later after making a deal with Delmar and ICS Communications.

Earlier this month, Delmar said it planned to continue broadcasting a similar alternative rock format when it takes over Feb. 1, saying it would "continue the legacy of WWCD by debuting a new and refreshing version of The NEW WWCD,"

In his most recent statement to The Dispatch, Malloy said that his legal counsel sent ICS and Delmar a cease-and-desist letter on Jan. 16 that said they could not make any representations that their operations of the station will be a continuation of WWCD's programming, not use any of WWCD's intellectual property, and that they should change the call letters.

Malloy wrote that on Jan. 18, a lawyer for ICS and Delmar responded that they would be changing the call letters.

Bob Lawyer, business manager for Delmar Media, said on Monday that company officials would have no comment until a planned press release on Jan. 31.

In the meantime, CD 92.9 has scheduled two farewell shows on Saturday, Jan. 27, and Sunday, Jan. 28, at its Big Room Bar at its studios at 1036 S. Front St. Doors open at noon and music lasts until 11 p.m. Artists include Zoo Trippin', Angela Perley, Watershed and Snarls. The Farewell Fest website said Monday there are no tickets available.

