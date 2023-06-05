WWDC keynote recap: Apple unveils Vision Pro augmented reality headset, iOS17 (watch the replay)

Apple unveiled its vision for how computing will change in the future.

On Monday, Apple announced the Vision Pro mixed reality headset during the company's Worldwide Developers Conference at its Cupertino, Calif., headquarters.

The headset incorporates both augmented and virtual reality, requiring wearers only use their eyes, hands and voice to control. The headset will launch early next year for $3,499.

“Just as the Mac introduced us to personal computing, and iPhone introduced us to mobile computing, Apple Vision Pro introduces us to spatial computing," said Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a statement.

The Vision Pro includes a three-dimensional interface where apps appear to pop up within the room you occupy, while also still viewing your surroundings if you choose. A knob called the digital crown, also found on Apple Watch, controls how immersed users want to feel while wearing the headset.

The device will also support Apple's Magic Keyboard and Trackpad for those who want more traditional computing options.

Apple CEO Tim Cook unveils Vision Pro, its new VR headset.

What's different about Vision Pro compared to other VR and AR headsets is EyeSight, a feature allowing other people to see the eyes of the person wearing the headset. When the wearer is immersed in an activity, the headset gives visual cues to others when they are busy. Apple said the feature is meant to keep users connected to their surroundings.

The headset will support Optic ID, a biometric tool for unlocking when you use Vision Pro.

Apple also introduced iOS 17, the next operating system for iPhones. Features will include Contact Posters to give phone contacts more personality, live transcriptions of voice mails, NameDrop for quickly sharing contact information, and improvements to autocorrect for text messaging.

Other announcements Monday included:

∙An update to AirPods Pro will support Adaptive Audio, which combines the noise cancelling and passthrough modes to fit your environment. A speaking feature will automatically lower the audio from AirPods when it recognizes you speaking to others. Automatic switching has improved, too, so it happens more quickly.

∙The Apple smartwatch will leverage the Mindfulness app to describe how you're feeling, ranging from very unpleasant to very pleasant. The health app will also include standardized assessments you might take at a doctor's office to determine your state of mind, and whether you should contact a medical professional.

∙The FaceTime app will be available, so you can view and participate in calls right on your TV. Users can also use services like SharePlay to watch TV shows or movies with friends. You can also soon take Zoom calls through your TV.

∙New to the iPhone later this year will be the Standby feature, which turns the smartphone into a smart display when it's locked. It can show info like photos, time and date, or other notifications. If you want to use it as a traditional alarm clock, it will automatically dim to low light.

∙Autocorrect gets an update. Sentence level corrections can fix more types of mistakes. The keyboard will allow you to quickly revert to your original word if autocorrects tries to fix it when you don't want it. Predictive text will improve, too.

Apple announced a new 15-inch MacBook Air. Features include four finishes, MagSafe charging, and 1080p camera for video calls. The laptop has six speakers, and supports Apple's in-house M2 processing chip. The revamped laptop also boasts 18 hours of battery life. It starts at $1,299, and is to be available next week. Also, the 13-inch model will see a discount down to $1,099.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: WWDC keynote 2023: Apple unveils Vision Pro AR headset, iOS17