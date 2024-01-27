WWE founder resigns after claims he defecated on female colleague’s head

Vince McMahon is alleged to have sent sexually explicit photographs and videos of Janel Grant to WWE employees - LEON HALIP/WIREIMAGE

Vince McMahon, the founder of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), has resigned from its owner’s board following allegations of serious sexual misconduct, it was reported on Friday.

Mr McMahon has been accused of offering a female colleague up to a star wrestler for sex and defecating on her head during a threesome.

Janel Grant, a WWE employee, filed a lawsuit in Connecticut district court on Thursday accusing the 78-year-old businessman of sexual assault, trafficking and physical abuse.

Ms Grant’s lawsuit also includes allegations that Mr McMahon trafficked her to other men inside and outside the company. Other defendants named include John Laurinaitis, the WWE’s former head of talent relations.

On Friday Mr McMahon is reported to have tendered his resignation from the board of TKO Holdings, which owns the WWE and the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

“I wanted to inform you that Vince McMahon has tendered his resignation from his positions as TKO Executive Chairman and on the TKO Board of Directors,” WWE president and TKO board member Nick Khan said in an email to staff reported by Variety.

“He will no longer have a role with TKO Group Holdings or WWE.”

A spokesman for Mr McMahon said on Friday he would “vigorously defend himself” and that Ms Grant’s case was “replete with lies”. Mr Laurinaitis has yet to comment on the allegations.

The lawsuit alleges that Mr McMahon dangled “career-making and life-changing” promises in front of Ms Grant after the pair were introduced in 2019.

According to the lawsuit, Mr McMahon lived in the same building as Ms Grant and in 2019 offered to get her a job at WWE after her parents died.

‘Sex was requirement of the job’

She alleges that he eventually made it clear that one of the requirements of the job was a physical relationship with him and later with Mr Laurinaitis and others.

Over the next few years, Mr McMahon lavished her with gifts, including an expensive car, the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit alleges that Mr McMahon and Mr Laurinaitis “controlled her continued employment with WWE, and pressured her to engage in sex acts”.

It also alleges that Mr McMahon offered one of his star wrestlers sex with Grant as a perk in 2021. The wrestler was not named in the lawsuit.

Mr McMahon allegedly sent sexually explicit photographs and videos of Ms Grant to other WWE employees.

“Ms Grant was exploited during her time of employment with WWE and was subjected to countless depraved and humiliating acts, which has led to severe and permanent trauma,” the lawsuit said.

Ms Grant claims that in 2020 Mr McMahon defecated on her and “commanded her to continue pleasuring” another man with his faeces on her body.

WWE, founded by Vince McMahon, is the world's best-known wrestling company - Getty Images North America

Ann Callis, Ms Grant’s lawyer, said she wanted to “hold accountable” the executives and WWE, which is the world’s largest and best-known wrestling company.

“She is an incredibly private and courageous person who has suffered deeply at the hands of Mr McMahon and Mr Laurinaitis. Ms Grant hopes that her lawsuit will prevent other women from being victimised,” Ms Callis said.

Mr McMahon co-founded WWE and served on the board of directors from 1980 to September 2023.

He has been the executive chairman of WWE’s parent company, TKO Group Holdings, which also owns Ultimate Fighting Championship, since September 2023. Mr Laurinaitis left the company in 2022.

TKO Group released a statement saying it was taking the allegations seriously.

“Mr McMahon does not control TKO nor does he oversee the day-to-day operations of WWE,” TKO Group said in a statement. “While this matter predates our TKO executive team’s tenure at the company, we take Ms Grant’s horrific allegations very seriously and are addressing this matter internally.”

Mr McMahon stepped back as WWE’s chief executive amid sexual misconduct claims in 2022.

Non-disclosure agreement

A WWE investigation, which began in April 2022, revolved around the allegation that Mr McMahon paid a secret $3 million settlement to a former employee he had an affair with, The Wall Street Journal reported.

While the lawsuit did not explicitly name Ms Grant as the former employee, it was reported that in January 2022, Mr McMahon told Ms Grant to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) when his wife discovered their relationship.

Ms Grant was promised payments over several years totalling $3 million in return for signing the NDA, according to the lawsuit.

WWE commented in June 2022 that it takes “all allegations of misconduct very seriously” and said that it had engaged independent legal services to assist with the review.

In July 2022, the Journal reported that Mr McMahon had paid more than $12 million to four women in order to cover up “allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity”.

WWE last week signed an exclusive deal with Netflix to stream WWE Raw, its weekly wrestling show, on the platform from January 2025.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.