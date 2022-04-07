WWE Hall of Famer involved in fatal crash in Ormond Beach

A former World Wrestling Entertainment superstar is under investigation for her involvement in a crash in Ormond Beach that left one person dead.

Police were called to North Yonge Street just north of State Road 40 a little before 8:30 p.m. on March 25 for reports of a crash involving three cars.

According to police, two of the cars involved in the crash were stopped at a red light when the third car, driven by 49-year-old Tamara Lynn Sytch, failed to stop and collided directly into the back of one of the stopped cars, forcing it into the other.

Sytch, who went by the ring name “Sunny” in the WWE, was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center to be treated.

The driver of the car she hit, identified as 75-year-old Julian Lasseter, died at the hospital.

Four people in the third vehicle were treated for minor injuries on the scene.

According to a crash report, at least two witnesses reported seeing Syth’s car traveling at a high rate of speed before colliding with Lasseter’s car.

Police say their investigation into the crash may lead to criminal charges, pending the results of toxicology tests on Sytch’s blood.

“Our hearts go out to the Lasseter family that lost their loved one in such a tragic event,” Ormond Beach Police Chief Jesse Godfrey said.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information on the crash to contact Ormond Beach Officer Rick Taylor at rick.taylor@ormondbeach.org.

