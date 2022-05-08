WWE Hall of Famer Tamara ‘Sunny’ Sytch charged in drunken deadly crash that killed former Florida teacher

Tamara Sytch, who wrestled under the stage name “Sunny” on her way to the WWE Hall of Fame, was charged Friday in connection to a March 25 fatal car crash.

Sytch, 49, had a blood alcohol level of .280, more than three times the legal limit, when she failed to stop at a traffic light in Ormond Beach, Fla., crashing into a car which then hit the car in front of it at the intersection, according to police.

The driver of the second car, 75-year-old Julian Lafrancis Lasseter, a former teacher, was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead.

“Our hearts go out to the Lasseter family that lost their loved one in such a tragic event” Ormond Beach Police Chief Jesse Godfrey said in a statement at the time.

Sytch was finally arrested Friday and charged with with one court of DUI causing death, one count of causing death while operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, four counts of DUI causing injury to a person and three counts of DUI causing damage to property, the Ormond Beach Police Department announced Saturday.

She was released on a $227,500 bond Saturday afternoon, according to online jail records.

Sytch, considered WWF’s first Diva, was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2011. Her lengthy rap sheet includes multiple DUIs, burglary and making terroristic threats after threatening to murder her partner with a pair of scissors.