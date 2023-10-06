WWE Hall of Famer Tammy 'Sunny' Sytch should get maximum penalty in fatal DUI, state says

Calling the WWE Hall of Famer “a danger to society,” a prosecutor is asking that Tammy “Sunny” Sytch be sentenced to the maximum penalty – 26 years in prison – for driving drunk in a crash that killed a man last year in Ormond Beach.

Sytch’s blood alcohol content was four times the legal limit less than an hour after the fatal crash, according to the sentencing memorandum, which also cited Sytch’s repeated legal violations.

“By continuously driving under the influence without a valid license, the defendant has a demonstrated a wanton disregard for the law and a clear refusal to abide by the law. The state believes that the maximum sentence is the only way to protect the community from the defendant’s repetitive and dangerous actions,” wrote Assistant State Attorney Ashley Terwilleger.

Sytch pleaded no contest on Aug. 26 to one count of DUI manslaughter; driving while license suspended with death; four counts of DUI with damage to person; and two counts of DUI with damage to property.

Sytch is set to appear Nov. 27 for sentencing before Circuit Judge Karen Foxman at the S. James Foxman Justice Center in Daytona Beach.

Sytch was driving a sedan on March 25, 2022, which crashed into a vehicle driven by Julian Fran Lasseter, who was stopped at a red light in the 100 block of N. Yonge Street in Ormond Beach. Lasseter died from his injuries.

Lasseter’s vehicle was pushed into another.

Sytch’s blood-alcohol content was between 0.32 and 0.36 just less than an hour after the crash, the memo stated. That is four times the legal limit of 0.08, at which point a person is considered legally intoxicated. Sytch’s blood also showed signs of marijuana use.

Sytch told police at the hospital that she was unaware that she had been in a crash; she remembered making leftover burritos in her kitchen and that she drank some vodka. But she could not say how much she drank, the memorandum stated.

An open bottle of Grey Goose vodka was found in the passenger seat of Sytch’s car after the crash, the memorandum stated.

Sytch was arrested on May 6, 2022.

A day prior to that arrest, Daytona Beach Police found her on the sidewalk in front of 555 Seabreeze Blvd. She was unable to give her name or date of birth to police. She was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center for treatment.

Sytch’s bond was revoked on May 13, 2022, after a judge found she was a threat to the community.

The sentencing memorandum states that Sytch has “an extensive prior criminal record specifically in reference to driving under the influence, driving without a valid license, and other alcohol or narcotic related offenses.”

It listed violations in Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania dating back to at least 2005.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Tammy 'Sunny' Sytch, WWE star, should get 26 years in prison, state says