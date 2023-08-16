WWE Hall of Famer Tammy 'Sunny' Sytch pleads no contest, faces up to 25.5 years

Tammy Sytch hands her jewelry to her fiancé, James Pente, as she is taken into custody, Friday, May 13, 2022, after her bond for a drunk driving causing death charge was revoked.

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy "Sunny" Sytch pleaded no contest Wednesday to DUI causing death and other charges in a fatal crash and will face up to 25.5 years in prison when she is sentenced Nov. 27.

Sytch, 50, had entered a plea of not guilty May 31, 2022, to the same charges stemming from a deadly traffic crash in Ormond Beach.

Ormond Beach police said on March 25, 2022, Sytch's vehicle failed to stop and crashed into the back of a stopped car at the intersection of U.S. 1 and Granada Boulevard, leading to the death of Julian LaFrancis Lasseter, 75.

Sytch had a blood alcohol content of .280, which is 3.5 times the legal limit of .08 set by Florida law, police said.

Police also found an unsealed bottle of vodka in her car.

A test also detected THC in Sytch’s blood, indicating she had been using marijuana sometime before the crash, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Besides the DUI causing death, Sytch was charged with one count of driving with a suspended revoked license causing death/serious injury; four counts of DUI with "damage to person;" and two counts of DUI with damage to property. The charges add up to a potential 25.5 years in prison if convicted on all counts and with the sentences running consecutively. She must serve a four-year minimum sentence.

Sytch was represented by Assistant Public Defender Jessica Lindsey Roberts.

