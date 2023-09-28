WWE: NXT Shawn Michaels
The merger of the UFC and the WWE closed Tuesday, under the corporate umbrella of TKO Holdings Group. The new company is valued at $21.4 billion, with the UFC valued at $12.1 billion and the WWE at $9.3 billion.
There's plenty of news is coming out of Detroit as the United Auto Workers (UAW) stand-up strikes enter their 13th day.
Taylor Swift watched the Chiefs' blowout win over the Bears last weekend with Travis Kelce's mom at Arrowhead Stadium.
Threads is solving a major pain point for some users by decoupling from Instagram and allowing people to delete one account without deleting the other. The particulars are still being ironed out but it should launch by December.
Some economists are shrugging off higher oil prices. But there are circumstances investors should know about that could hit the overall economy.
Williams and Penix have combined for 34 TDs so far in 2023.
Hot Wheels selected a Harley-Davidson-powered 1957 BMW Isetta as a finalist in the 2023 Legends Tour, and the car gets moved on a matching flatbed.
UAW president Shawn Fain announced the union was expanding its "stand up" strikes but skipping action against Ford.
'Eddie' became a surprise smash a full year after it bombed at the box office, due to the 1980s' cable TV revolution — but its star admits the soundtrack would've never gone triple-platinum if he'd done the actual singing.
Mateusz Gamrot is brimming over with confidence and wants to show he belongs among the elite by defeating Rafael Fiziev when they meet Saturday in the main event of UFC Vegas 79 at Apex.
3 questions for actor-director on promoting new comedy-laced Western "Outlaw Johnny Black" during strikes, whether "Blazing Saddles" could be made today and working with "surrogate father" Brown.
The United Auto Workers have gone on strike against the Detroit Three automakers. Never in its 80-year history has the union struck all three at once.
With two hours to go before contracts expire and a strike could begin, UAW President Shawn Fain appeared on a livestream video to explain what will happen of an agreement is not reached with Ford, GM and Stellantis.
United Auto Workers leaders are considering targeted strikes at a few Detroit factories if they can’t reach contract agreements by a Thursday deadline.
The UAW says it is organizing coordinated "stand up" strikes at select Big Three auto plants.
Biden's embrace of labor unions could put him in an awkward spot if a United Auto Workers strike shuts down the auto sector.
The ongoing feud between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis has come to a head as Paul's fiancée, Nina Agdal, has filed a lawsuit against Danis.
Michael Kim of Cendana Capital is often a first call for emerging seed-stage fund managers. Cendana has invested in many VC teams that have gone on to enjoy great success — like Forerunner Ventures, K9 Ventures, and IA Ventures. Indeed, Kim tells us that 13-year-old Cendana just closed on $470 million across several new funds that bring the firm’s total assets under management to roughly $2 billion.
After the heartbreaker, which lasted just under four hours, Isner fought tears as he spoke to a packed crowd.
Adam Driver, star of "Ferrari," revealed on Thursday that he wasn't allowed to drive any Ferraris in a biopic of famed Italian carmaker Enzo Ferrari.