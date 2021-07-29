WWE star: Ringside seats, beer for return of stolen necklace

FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2019 file photo, professional wrestler and actor Sheamus arrives at the NASCAR Cup Series Awards in Nashville, Tenn. The WWE star is offering ring-side seats and “many beers” to anyone who returns a prop cross necklace that was stolen in May 2021 from an arena on the campus of the University of South Florida. Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is also offering a $5,000 reward for information about the theft of the necklace, three title belts signed by various WWE stars and a corner pad. Police say the theft happened in the early morning hours of May 22 at the Yuengling Center. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — WWE star Sheamus is offering ring-side seats and “many beers" to anyone who returns a prop cross necklace that was stolen from an arena on the campus of the University of South Florida.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is also offering a $5,000 reward for information about the theft in May of the necklace, three title belts signed by various WWE stars and a corner pad.

The theft happened in the early morning hours of May 22 at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, police said. Video surveillance shows a man believed to be in his mid to late 20s leaving the building, university police said.

The set where WWE's “Monday Night Raw," “Friday Night SmackDown” and pay-per-view events are filmed moved in March from St. Petersburg to the Yuengling Center. The set was being used in May when the theft occurred.

Sheamus, whose legal name is Stephen Farrelly, tweeted in June that he would appreciate it if the internet sleuths could help track down his stolen necklace. He offered anyone who returned his necklace “ring-side seats" and “many beers."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • MacKenzie Scott, French Gates join to fund gender equality

    An initiative from philanthropists Melinda French Gates, MacKenzie Scott and the family foundation of billionaire Lynn Schusterman awarded $40 million Thursday to four promoting gender equality projects in tech, higher education, caregiving and minority communities. According to an announcement released Thursday by Lever for Change, an affiliate of the MacArthur Foundation that managed the challenge, the awardees, selected from a pool of more than 500 proposals submitted from across the country, will receive $10 million each. Equality Can't Wait will fund: Building Women’s Equality through Strengthening the Care Infrastructure, a project by a coalition of organizations working on the societal perceptions of caregiving; Changing the Face of Tech, an initiative to offer women more opportunities in the tech sector; Girls Inc.’s Project Accelerate, which aims to help young women through college and career entry; and The Future is Indigenous Womxn, an initiative to support businesses owned by Native American women.

  • A 60-year-old gem thief was jailed for switching out seven gems for pebbles in a $5.8 million diamond heist

    Lulu Lakatos posed as a gemologist visiting the Boodles jewelry store in London's Mayfair, and swiped seven gems in a sleight-of-hand heist.

  • Aspen Ladd vs. Macy Chiasson rebooked for UFC Fight Night on Oct. 2

    The UFC has rescheduled the Aspen Ladd vs. Macy Chiasson matchup for UFC Fight Night on Oct. 2.

  • Officials in Tokyo alarmed as virus cases hit record highs

    Japanese officials sounded the alarm Thursday as Tokyo reported record-breaking coronavirus cases for the third-straight day with the Olympics well underway. Tokyo reported 3,865 new cases Thursday, up from 3,177 on Wednesday and double the numbers a week ago. “We have never experienced the expansion of the infections of this magnitude,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters.

  • Tampa police in hot water over "fake operation" at Ybor City strip club

    The Tampa Police Department is in some more hot water.A Citizens Review Board hearing this week, first reported by Fox 13, resulted in the discipline of Sgt. Daniel Rhodes, who was accused of running a "fake operation" to "blow money and have fun" at an Ybor City strip club last year.Why it matters: The finding comes at an especially turbulent time for TPD, which has been criticized for its increased use of force and chemical agents while nabbing the biggest budget increase among all U.S. metro

  • Outrage Grows After Deputies Beat Native American Man, Kill His Dog

    via YouTube/Inyo County Sheriff’s OfficeLast Saturday around 2 a.m., a pair of deputies in a tiny California city responded to a report of domestic violence at an apartment complex.But instead of finding the 911 caller or their alleged suspect, the cops tased, pepper-sprayed and beat a Native American man and shot and killed his dog.The disturbing encounter, captured in bystander video and body cam footage released by the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office, has sparked outrage and divided residents in

  • Ohio woman attacks elderly Asian store owners after her card was declined

    A woman is wanted in Cleveland after going on a rampage at a local beauty store and attacking its elderly Asian owners over a failed purchase. Police said the woman was trying to buy something using a prepaid debit card, which was declined at the counter. In response, the store owners explained that they could not give her the items because her account didn't have any money.

  • Suspect Arrested in ‘Forever Purge’ Shooting at California Movie Theater

    Police have arrested a suspect in the shooting at a movie theater in Corona, California, during a screening of the film “The Forever Purge” that left one dead and another injured, Corona police said in a statement. Detectives arrested Joseph Jimenez, 20, on Tuesday night after serving a search warrant. Officers responded to a call at 11:45 p.m. on Monday at the Regal Edwards Corona Crossings RPX theater and located a male and female both suffering from gunshot wounds upon arrival. A 19-year-old

  • Family of botched robbery victim says she 'won't make it', decides to donate her organs

    An Asian mother who wound up in a coma after falling victim to an attempted robbery in New York City “won’t make it” out of her situation, according to her family. The latest: Than Htwe, 58, an immigrant from Myanmar, has remained in critical condition since the incident on July 17, which left her with a severe brain injury. This week her family closed their fundraiser and announced that she “won’t make it out of this.”

  • Cop facing felony charges after video of violent arrest released

    Officer John Haubert is seen in the video hitting Kyle Vinson with his gun at least seven times. Aurora's chief of police called the arrest, "a despicable act."

  • Stolen 1968 Pontiac Tempest Recovered After Nearly A Decade

    Justice has been served!

  • Conmen, a Cardinal, and His ‘Lady’ Take Center Stage in Explosive Vatican Trial

    REUTERS / Guglielmo MangiapaneROME—A most unusual trial kicked off inside a makeshift courtroom in Rome on Tuesday involving a cardinal with a penchant for lies, bankers who allegedly swindled charity funds, and a femme fatale spy who spent Vatican money—meant to buy freedom for an abducted nun—on Prada purses. Rather appropriately, the trial took place in a makeshift courtroom set up inside the historical Vatican Museums.How the Vatican Spent Millions on Elton John’s BiopicThe 487-page indictme

  • Body of missing woman discovered wrapped in plastic in basement, Oklahoma cops say

    Officers reportedly saw liquid leaking from a box below the home and insects escaping when they opened it.

  • Video Of Texas Officer Aggressively Arresting A Teenage Girl And Her Mom Is Causing Outrage

    A viral video of a deputy from the sheriff's office arresting a Black, teenage girl is causing controversy.

  • Horror Movie Screening Ends With TikTok Star Badly Wounded, Teen Girl Dead

    Instagram/GoFundMeA teen social media influencer was on life support Wednesday, and his friend was dead, after suffering gunshot wounds during the screening of a horror film at a theater in a mall southeast of Los Angeles earlier this week.The Corona Police Department said that 19-year-old Anthony Barajas had attended a Monday night showing of The Forever Purge, with Rylee Goodrich, 18. Hours later, the bloodied pair were discovered by theater workers, who hadn’t heard any gunshots.According to

  • Texan said she killed homeless woman in self defense – but she’s charged with murder

    The 34-year-old was walking her dog when she shot the homeless woman, officials said.

  • 2nd former school employee dead amid investigation into sexual abuse of students

    A former Iowa high school administrator, who was under investigation for sexual misconduct involving a student, committed suicide this week. […] The post 2nd former school employee dead amid investigation into sexual abuse of students appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Report: Larry Nassar has spent $10,000 on himself in prison, but paid victims only $300

    Former Olympic team doctor Larry Nassar spent more than $10,000 on himself while in prison for criminal sexual conduct, paying $300 in restitution towards his victims, per a Wednesday court filing obtained by the Washington Post. Driving the news: Since being imprisoned in 2018, Nassar received deposits totaling $12,825 into his prison bank account — including two pandemic stimulus checks totaling $2,000. He has paid about $100 per year in court-ordered penalties to his victims, the Post reporte

  • Woman fatally stabbed while walking dog in Atlanta park

    Authorities on Wednesday were searching for the person who fatally stabbed a woman who was walking her dog in one of Atlanta's most popular parks. Katherine Janness, 40, was found dead in Piedmont Park around 1 a.m. Wednesday, police said. Police said Janness had been stabbed multiple times and Atlanta police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton described the scene as “gruesome.”

  • Man gets life for killing woman who mistook his car for Uber

    A South Carolina man was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday for the 2019 abduction and murder of a 21-year-old college student who mistook his car for her Uber ride. The jury took a little more than an hour to find Nathaniel Rowland guilty of killing Samantha Josephson, a University of South Carolina student who disappeared from Columbia’s Five Points entertainment district in March 2019. The student from Robbinsville, New Jersey, got into Rowland’s car thinking it was an Uber ride that would take her back to her apartment, prosecutors said.