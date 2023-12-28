WWE star Sonia Deville won't do time for Atlantic City gun-crime charge. Here's why

MAYS LANDING— A professional wrestler from South Jersey is entering the new year without the shadow of a gun charge over her head.

Daria Berenato, who stars as Sonya Deville for World Wrestling Entertainment, was arrested in February for unlawful possession of a weapon after a valet employee found a gun in her vehicle at an Atlantic City casino-hotel.

The gun was lawfully purchased and registered in another state, but Berenato lacked a permit for its possession in New Jersey, authorities said.

Berenato, a Shamong native who moved to Florida, resolved the charge by completing six months in a pretrial intervention program in late November, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Superior Court Judge Bernard DeLury Jr. in Mays Landing approved her entry into the program on May 25, the prosecutor's office said Wednesday, Dec. 27.

The prosecutor's office said it consented to her admission based on a 2014 memo from the state Attorney General's Office.

Shamong native Sonya Deville, born Daria Berenato, no longer faces a gun-possession charge in New Jersey.

The memo makes entry into a diversion program "routine in cases with this fact pattern," the prosecutor's office noted in a statement.

Wrestler faced threatening incident in 2020

Berenato and her attorney, Louis Barbone of Atlantic City, could not be reached for immediate comment.

In addition to her high-profile wrestling career, Berenato was among the starts of a WWE reality show, "Total Divas."

She also was the target of a potentially life-threatening stalking incident in August 2020, when a man entered her Florida home during the night with a knife, a chemical spray, zip ties and duct tape, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

An alarm sounded and Berenato fled her home with a guest.

A man arrested in her home, Phillip A. Thomas II of Berkely County, South Carolina, admitted guilt in May 2023 to aggravated stalking, armed burglary, attempted armed kidnapping and criminal mischief.

He received a 15-year prison term.

The Attorney General's memo on gun charges was prompted by a controversy one year earlier that also involved the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

In that case, a Philadelphia woman faced the threat of a mandatory prison term, with at least 42 months before parole eligibility, for a similar gun-possession charge.

The woman, Shaneen Allen, was allowed into a diversion program after the memo's release.

The 10-page memo said incarceration was "neither necessary nor appropriate" for "otherwise law-abiding persons who inadvertently violate New Jersey's gun laws."

It said those defendants must be under the "misimpression" that their possession of a weapon legal in their home state would also be lawful in New Jersey.

It said prosecutors, depending on the circumstances, could either consent to a pretrial intervention request or could pursue a non-custodial probationary sentence.

The option of a diversion program previously was available only in cases that presented "compelling and extraordinary reasons," the memo noted.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: WWE's Sonia Deville won't face jail time for Atlantic City gun charge