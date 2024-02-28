WWE wrestling star born in Pittsburgh area dies at 61

A former WWE star from the Pittsburgh area who rose to fame in the 1980s has died.

A post on Instagram confirms that Michael Jones, who wrestled under the name Virgil, Vincent and Soul Train Jones, died. He was 61.

“There is so much to say here and would love to share stories but for now it’s a rough day as our friend is gone. We would only ask at this time to remember him as the man that he was. Wishing him all the unlimited pasta in heaven. We love you Mike,” the post reads in part.

A wrestling referee in Pittsburgh also confirmed the news in a post on Facebook, saying Jones died at a hospital Wednesday morning.

NBC News reports the cause of Jones’ death has not been made public, but the wrestler has been dealing with health issues in recent years. In April 2022, Jones shared on X that he suffered two strokes and was diagnosed with an early stage of dementia.

Jones was born in Wilkinsburg, People reported.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Wendy’s clarifies dynamic pricing statement Double Tree Hotel next to Monroeville Convention Center closing its doors Personal care home where dementia patient died opted not to open secured unit last year VIDEO: Application seeks development of property near Acrisure Stadium, science center DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts