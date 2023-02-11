WWII-era bomb explodes in England in "unplanned" detonation

33
Kerry Breen
·2 min read

A World War II bomb that was found in Great Yarmouth, England exploded on Friday in what authorities are calling an "unplanned" detonation.

Officials first became aware of the 250 kilogram (about 550 pounds) explosive on Tuesday, Feb. 7, when a contractor who was doing dredging work in the River Yare discovered it, according to a news release from the city. Emergency services and local authorities declared a "major incident" and activated emergency plans. An Explosion Ordnance Device team was also summoned to the area. Roads were closed and the immediate area was evacuated.

On Friday, work began to disarm the explosives remaining in the device, but somehow it detonated, causing a large explosion that was captured on video by a police drone. The video was shared on Twitter.

In a news release, officials said that a protective sandbox had been built around the bomb in case of an unexpected detonation. That sandbox prevented injuries, and on Twitter, officials said that "no one was injured" in the day's events.

Evacuation orders have been lifted and Great Yarmouth Borough Council Chief Executive Sheila Oxtoby thanked community members for their patience and understanding throughout the multi-day process.

"This has been an unsettling time for many people, most of all for those who were evacuated from their homes. Safety of the public has been at the heart of decision making throughout this multi-agency operation. While it may have been slow, yesterday afternoon's events show why it was so important to take all necessary measures to minimize any risk to the public," Oxtoby said, according to the news release. "... I'd like to thank everyone involved for bringing this to a safe conclusion and we will continue to help those residents displaced."

It's not clear how many people were displaced due to the explosion.

Officials said that a nearby tower crane seen in the drone video has been deemed "safe." Environment Agency engineers will inspect a river wall today that was damaged in the explosion, but "initial assessments show" that the flood defense it provides has not been compromised.

Saturday Sessions: Tennis performs “One Night with the Valet”

Saturday Sessions: Tennis performs “Forbidden Doors”

Saturday Sessions: Tennis performs "Let's Make a Mistake Tonight"

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese satellite beams green lasers over Hawaii

    The lasers flashed for just a couple of seconds and were initially thought to be from a NASA altimeter satellite.

  • Dramatic photos show Lake Oroville's rise after epic storms

    With the rest of the wet season uncertain, officials urge California to keep conserving water.

  • President of Second Country Scrambles to Prevent Putin Incursion

    Valentyn Ogirenko/ReutersDays after a Russian missile breached Moldovan airspace en route to a Ukraine target, the former Soviet country says it is in the Kremlin’s sights. President Maia Sandu confirmed reports by Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky that Russia is working to undermine Moldova’s government, even as the U.S. State Department tamped down such threats. On Monday, Sandu called for new laws to help defend the country from what many see as an inevitable next step for Putin.Zelensky r

  • 'Our Losses Were Gigantic': Life in a Sacrificial Russian Assault Wave

    LVIV, Ukraine — Creeping forward along a tree line late at night toward an entrenched Ukrainian position, the Russian soldier watched in horror as his comrades were mowed down by enemy fire. His squad of 10 ex-convicts advanced only a few dozen yards before being decimated. “We were hit by machine-gun fire,” said the soldier, a private named Sergei. One soldier was wounded and screamed, “Help me! Help me, please!,” the private said, although no help arrived. Eight soldiers were killed, one escap

  • British Intelligence reveals reasons for Russia's heavy losses

    Russia has likely suffered its heaviest losses since the first week of its invasion of Ukraine over the past two weeks. Source: UK Defence Intelligence, as European Pravda reports Details: UK Intelligence points to the Ukrainian General Staff's daily reports on Russian military casualties, noting that they cannot verify the Ukrainian methodology.

  • Sanctioned Chinese Balloon Firm Linked to ‘Terminator of Drones’

    (Bloomberg) -- One of the Chinese entities blacklisted by the US for alleged links to a global espionage balloon program is part of a state-owned conglomerate that develops products including anti-drone systems and blimps.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaObject Shot Down Over Canada in Escalating Aerial DramaMajor Israeli Protests Against Judicial Overhaul Threaten UnrestChina Says US Ballo

  • What a second-century Roman citizen, Lucian, can teach us about diversity and acceptance

    Lucian of Samosata, a high-ranking Roman official. Michael Nicholson/Corbis via Getty ImagesPeople who don’t fit the dominant demographic of where they live can often be asked, “Where are you really from?” In 2017, CNN surveyed about 2,000 people who shared their stories on social media with the hashtag #whereiamreallyfrom. The participants included first- and second-generation immigrants, naturalized individuals and others who were native-born citizens. As a classical studies scholar with a foc

  • US shoots down ‘octagonal’ flying object near military sites in Michigan

    Incident is the fourth flying object downed by US or Canadian jets this month, after the downing of a large balloon claimed by China on 4 February

  • Boeing Has a New Problem—and It Isn’t Lack of Demand

    The story of 2023 for Boeing and its rival Airbus won't be a lack of demand for new planes. It will be supply chain problems that just won't go away.

  • After their genitals were cut, some women search for healing

    She remembers it all: How female relatives held her down when she was 11, legs spread and genitals exposed. In online edicts or television appearances, they cite medical evidence of its harms and say it’s a custom with no sound religious basis.

  • U.S. tells citizens: leave Russia immediately

    STORY: The United States has told its citizens to leave Russia immediately, citing the ongoing war in Ukraine and a risk of arbitrary arrest or harassment by Russian law enforcement agencies.The Kremlin said it was not the first time U.S. citizens had been asked to leave Russia.The last such public warning was in September after President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilization.The U.S. embassy in Moscow said in a statement, quote, "Russian security services have arrested U.S. citizens on spurious charges, singled out U.S. citizens in Russia for detention and harassment, denied them fair and transparent treatment, and convicted them in secret trials or without presenting credible evidence."The Federal Security Service (FSB) said in January that prosecutors had opened a criminal case against a United States citizen on suspicion of espionage.Last December, U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner was released in a prisoner swap. She had been sentenced to nine years in a penal colony for possessing vape cartridges containing cannabis oil after a judicial process labeled a sham by Washington.Meanwhile, former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan is serving a 16-year sentence in a Russian penal colony after being convicted of what Washington says are fictitious espionage charges.

  • Military shoots down another high-altitude object, over Lake Huron, officials say

    Another high-altitude object was shot down Sunday afternoon, this one over Lake Huron in Michigan, three U.S. officials confirmed to ABC News, marking the latest in a string of such incidents. The object was shot down by a U.S. military aircraft, according to one of the officials. A senior administration official said President Joe Biden directed that the object be shot down "out of an abundance of caution and at the recommendation of military leaders."

  • Brewing nor'easter threatens 30+ cm of snow, difficult travel over East Coast

    A nor'easter scraping south of Atlantic Canada will spread a heavy swath of snow across parts of Nova Scotia and eastern Newfoundland Monday into Tuesday.

  • Scientist reports first rocket launch of a drone in Ukraine — video

    An unmanned aerial vehicle has been launched with the help of a rocket for the first time in Ukraine, a researcher of the Faculty of Chemistry of the Taras Shevchenko Kyiv National University and head of the NAURocket student design bureau Serhiy Pipko announced on Facebook on Feb. 12.

  • ‘Lake Tahoe has a people problem’: how a resort town became unlivable

    The region’s popularity has seen a surge, sending real estate prices soaring and pushing locals out

  • Hostility from Republicans over President Biden's SOTU address

    The panel discusses the explosion of boo's from the crowd during President Biden's SOTU address, after suggestion that the GOP favor phasing out a critical safety net program for seniors.

  • Security guard shot after couple skips out on restaurant tab, Dunwoody police say

    A security guard was shot after a couple allegedly left a restaurant before paying their bill.

  • Here's How Much the NFL Will Pay the Kansas City Chiefs for Winning the 2023 Super Bowl

    Here's how much money players the Super Bowl LVII winners and losers will get paid!

  • I’m a gun owner and this federal firearms bill is exactly what we need | Opinion

    This bill won’t infringe on gun owners rights or create a registry | Letters to the editor

  • Star Trek’s Wil Wheaton Shares Touching Picard Premiere Moment After Recalling ‘Humiliating’ Trauma From Early Days

    Wil Wheaton shared how a big moment at the Star Trek: Picard premiere impacted him after "humiliating" experiences from his youth.