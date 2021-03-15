WWII-era Japanese internee reburied by family

The family of a Japanese man interned during World War II have buried his remains 75 years after he went missing near a California internment camp. Giichi Matsumura was one of thousands of people of Japanese descent interned during the war. (March 15)

  • Lost to mountain, Japanese internee's bones return home

    When Giichi Matsumura arrived at his final resting place in late December, the people who knew him best when he disappeared from a Japanese internment camp in 1945 already were there. Then an Inyo County sheriff's sergeant phoned and asked for a DNA sample to see if the unearthed bones belonged to her grandfather, the only Manzanar prisoner who died in the mountains.

  • Myanmar protests: Ousted speaker in hiding vows to continue 'revolution'

    Mahn Win Khaing Than leads a group of politicians seeking recognition as Myanmar's government.

  • Ebola outbreak in Guinea may be linked to 2014 epidemic

    The virus driving the recent Ebola outbreak in Guinea is genetically similar to the virus that ravaged West Africa during the 2014 epidemic, World Health Organization emergencies chief Michael Ryan said at a press briefing on Friday, according to AP.Why it matters: It suggests the current Ebola outbreak sickening people in Guinea may have been caused by a survivor of the epidemic that ended roughly five years ago.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Context: Guinea's Ministry of Health declared an Ebola epidemic after three people died from the virus and four others became infected in early February.The Minister of Health of the Democratic Republic of the Congo also declared an Ebola outbreak last month, though it is unknown if its outbreak is tied to the 2014 epidemic.What they're saying: Ryan said based on genetic sequencing data, the current outbreak in Guinea was unlikely to be linked to transmission from an animal, which is how most previous Ebola epidemics got started.“[This] is much more likely to be linked to a persistence [of virus] or latency of infection in a human,” Ryan said, adding that this would probably be the longest time a virus has persisted between outbreaks, according to AP.“More studies are going to be needed,” Ryan said.The big picture: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced in February travel restrictions on people coming to the U.S. from Guinea and the DRC.The CDC stressed that the risk of Ebola to the United States "is extremely low."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Google Must Face Suit Over Snooping on ‘Incognito’ Browsing

    (Bloomberg) -- Google failed to kill a lawsuit alleging that it secretly scoops up troves of internet data even if users browse in “Incognito” mode to keep their search activity private.The consumers who filed the case as a class action alleged that even when they turn off data collection in Chrome, other Google tools used by websites end up amassing their personal information. A federal judge on Friday denied the Alphabet Inc. unit’s initial request to throw out the case.“The court concludes that Google did not notify users that Google engages in the alleged data collection while the user is in private browsing mode,” U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, California, wrote in her ruling.The ruling comes as Google and Apple Inc. face intense scrutiny by lawmakers over their data gathering practices. Google has said it will next year eliminate third-party cookies that help advertisers keep tabs on consumers’ web activity and won’t employ alternative methods to track individuals.“We strongly dispute these claims and we will defend ourselves vigorously against them,” Google spokesperson Jose Castaneda said in an emailed statement. “Incognito mode in Chrome gives you the choice to browse the internet without your activity being saved to your browser or device. As we clearly state each time you open a new incognito tab, websites might be able to collect information about your browsing activity during your session.”Read more: Google Sued for Secretly Amassing Vast Trove of User DataThree Google users filed a complaint in June claiming the company carries on a “pervasive data tracking business.” Google collects browsing history and other web activity data even after users employ safeguards to protect their data such as using “Incognito” private browsing mode, according to the complaint.“Google knows who your friends are, what your hobbies are, what you like to eat, what movies you watch, where and when you like to shop, what your favorite vacation destinations are, what your favorite color is, and even the most intimate and potentially embarrassing things you browse on the internet -- regardless of whether you follow Google’s advice to keep your activities ‘private,’” according to the complaint.Google argued the plaintiffs consented to its privacy policy, which the company said explicitly discloses its data collection practices.“Google also makes clear that ‘Incognito’ does not mean ‘invisible,’ and that the user’s activity during that session may be visible to websites they visit, and any third-party analytics or ads services the visited websites use,” Google said in a court filing.The case is Brown v. Google LLC, 20-3664, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California (San Jose).(Updates with comments from Google in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • US remains top arms exporter and grows market share

    Chinese and Russian exports have declined while the Middle East has seen big growth in imported arms.

  • Building U.S.–Asian Teamwork Against China

    New administrations that differ in partisan orientation from their predecessors have a habit of reorienting American foreign policy. George W. Bush, until September 11, 2001, planned to shift America’s focus back to great-power competition, even dispatching Donald Rumsfeld, at that point the administration’s most prominent statesman, to Moscow to negotiate with Putin. This marked a distinct break from Mr. Clinton’s liberal interventionism. Mr. Obama reversed virtually every substantive foreign-policy choice of the previous eight years, immediately pursuing a “reset” with Russia, a drawdown in Iraq, a grand tour of the Arab world, and soon after a détente with Iran. Mr. Trump withdrew from the Paris Climate Accords and the Iran nuclear agreement. He also made substantive changes to a four-decade-long U.S. effort to make China a “stakeholder” in the international order. Even more striking at the partisan level has been the variation in commitment to “anti-war” causes. Democratic support for the anti-war movement virtually evaporated in 2009 despite, lest we forget, multiple attempts to impeach Mr. Bush over his conduct of the Iraq War. Republicans are equally guilty: Challenges to the constitutionality of Mr. Obama’s military actions in Syria and Iraq vanished on January 20, 2017. If Mr. Biden’s recent Syria strike demonstrates anything, it is that politics has remained remarkably normal. Apart from fringe progressives — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her vanguard cohort — there will be no opposition from Democrats to executive military action. It is, however, encouraging to identify an emerging continuity between Mr. Biden and his predecessor. The Biden administration seems committed to maintaining “the Quad” — the Asian security forum that includes the U.S., Japan, Australia, and India. The Quad stemmed from efforts to coordinate relief after the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami. Although a formal security relationship seemed imminent in 2007, American, Indian, and Australian policy shifts buried the idea for nearly a decade. The Trump administration resurrected the Quad in November 2017 through ASEAN, building off America’s joint naval exercises with the three potential members. The Quad’s high point came in October 2020, when its four members participated in Exercise MALABAR, traditionally a bilateral Indo-American affair. Moreover, other American allies have begun to recognize the link between the Indo-Pacific balance and their own interests. In February, France deployed a nuclear-powered attack submarine to the South China Sea, and it plans to deploy an amphibious assault ship and frigate in preparation for U.S.-Japanese military exercises in May. Germany will deploy a frigate to the Indo-Pacific this fall. The Royal Navy’s Carrier Strike Group will deploy to the Indo-Pacific this year, marking the first British capital-ship deployment east of the Suez in a generation. Mr. Biden has shown little interest in confronting China in his first weeks in office, but he has signaled his willingness to maintain the Quad. Moreover, talk exists of expanding the Quad by incorporating South Korea as a “Quad Plus” member. China, of course, has signaled its displeasure over the Quad. Like a spoiled child denied sweets, it finds it inconceivable that three of the regional powers with the most to lose from Chinese expansionism deem it reasonable to coordinate with the great power most opposed to China’s hegemonic ambitions. China’s ire, however, does point to a critical truth: The Quad is not a framework for political coordination, intended to uphold diplomatically a “Free and Open Indo-Pacific.” It is the beginning of a formal alliance, intended to contain Chinese aggression and preserve the interests of America’s allies. This alliance, if formalized, would be long overdue. China has posed a demonstrable threat to the interests of virtually every Indo-Pacific polity since at least the early 2010s, when it began building and militarizing islands in the South and East China Seas. Since then, it has consolidated its internal control in Hong Kong and East Turkestan by shifting from an incremental approach to the naked employment of force, staging a coup in Hong Kong and conducting genocide in East Turkestan. It has increased its pressure on India, instigating three border incidents since 2017. And with Xi Jinping’s ascent to paramount leadership, it has conducted the most significant great-power conventional-arms build-up since before World War II. Given China’s objectives, expanding the Quad to include other regional partners would bolster U.S. interests and Indo-Pacific stability by increasing deterrence credibility. China outclasses any individual Indo-Pacific adversary, even Japan with its sophisticated Western-style technology and India with its massive conventional ground forces. No nation wishes for a long war — at least, no nation with an eye towards its political survival. But China is in a uniquely vulnerable position. It still relies on overseas petrochemical imports and critical raw materials for its industries. And while some of China supports the Party’s objective of “national rejuvenation” — that is, weltmacht at any cost — it is likely that most of its citizens, with the memory of Maoist insanity still burned into their minds, tolerate Party rule in return for economic and social stability. A long war would destroy both benefits, exposing the party-state’s true nature. An alliance that links major Pacific powers directly with the United States and each other would eliminate the possibility that China could conduct a fait accompli against an isolated polity. Adding formal military cooperation to this partnership would bolster deterrence further by allowing smaller regional players to maximize their capabilities while supporting the American combat fleet. South Korea is now torn between China and the United States. Its robust economic links with the PRC have allowed its elites to present North Korea as the sole threat to its existence, leaving its population blind to the risks that a Chinese-dominated Pacific would pose to any liberal polity. But South Korea will not be China’s direct target. The ROK’s industrial and technological capacity make it more valuable as a partner or subject than as a conquered prize, particularly if the reunification chimera can be captured. Its affiliation with the Quad would be a diplomatic and strategic triumph: China would be deprived of a neutral potential partner, and its military capabilities could be joined with those of Japan in the northwestern Pacific. Taiwan, however, is far more important. The party-state is obsessed with it. Taiwan’s geographic location allows it to disrupt any force transfer between the northeastern and southwestern Pacific, preventing the PLA from concentrating its combat power. It is the critical link in the “First Island Chain,” which runs from the Aleutians through Japan to the Philippines and bars China from unimpeded access to the central Pacific. Its existence proves that the Chinese people need not compromise their freedom for their security. Today’s Taiwan emerged from the same political cataclysm as its Communist counterpart. But it successfully transitioned from a military dictatorship, replete with despotism’s standard trappings — secret police, controls on political expression, and extreme state involvement in economic planning — to a multiparty capitalist democracy that guarantees individual and political rights and provides its citizens with a standard of living equivalent to that of any Western European or North American. Thus China’s obsession with Taiwan. The PLA’s increased probing of Taiwanese airspace is a prelude to escalation, much as the Party’s soft maneuvering in East Turkestan and Hong Kong preceded the use of force. Incorporating Taiwan into the Quad, as either an observer, an affiliated Quad Plus state, or a full member, would link the ROC to China’s other regional adversaries. No longer would China need to calculate whether the U.S. would involve itself in a Taiwanese contingency. Instead, Japan, Australia, and India would be able to exert political pressure, with the assurance of U.S. involvement during any escalation. Moreover, a non-Taiwanese flashpoint — for example, one in the South China Sea or along the Sino–Indian border — could now entail a broader Pacific conflict. It is here that a central issue arises. Is the Quad simply a political-security forum for powers committed to a “Free and Open Indo-Pacific”? No threat to Pacific freedom and openness exists other than China. But construing the Quad as a purely diplomatic/political tool, rather than an explicit alliance designed to counter Chinese aggression, effectively nullifies its potential benefits. It would be as if the United States insisted in 1955 that NATO was a political forum comprised of like-minded liberal regimes with no common interest, instead of being the backbone of a Soviet-containment strategy. Seth Cropsey is a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute and the director of its Center for American Seapower. He served as a naval officer and as a deputy undersecretary of the Navy. Harry Halem is a research assistant at the Hudson Institute and a graduate student at the London School of Economics.

  • Spacewalkers take extra safety precautions for toxic ammonia

    Victor Glover and Mike Hopkins had no trouble removing and venting a couple of old jumper cables to remove any ammonia still lingering in the lines. Hopkins was surprised at the amount of ammonia unleashed into the vacuum of space. As a result, Mission Control said it was going to “be conservative" and require inspections.

  • Strong winter storm wallops Rockies, Great Plains

    A powerful late winter snowstorm intensified over the central Rocky Mountains on Sunday with heavy snow and wind leading to airport and road closures, power outages and avalanche warnings in parts of Colorado, Wyoming and Nebraska.

  • Krysten Ritter recalls filming her Breaking Bad character's death: 'I will never forget it'

    'Breaking Bad' star Krysten Ritter looks back on filming her character's jaw-dropping death scene: 'I will never forget it.'

  • In a bid for tourists, Oklahoma offering $2 million bounty for live Bigfoot

    If that bet on GameStop stock doesn’t pan out, you might be able try your luck in the Oklahoma Panhandle. Officials in the Sooner State have placed a $2.1 million bounty on Bigfoot, the mythical North American wood ape, in an attempt to encourage more tourism. State lawmaker Justin Humphrey recently wrote a bill to establish Bigfoot hunting season, but it did not make it out of committee. ...

  • Fiancee, caddie and 'psychologist': Helen Storey, the woman helping Lee Westwood chase history

    The Players Championship came to a conclusion on Sunday night with Lee Westwood falling just short in his bid to become not only the first person from England to win the tournament, but also the oldest UK player ever to prevail on the PGA Tour. In the end it was Justin Thomas who triumphed, adding The Players to the USPGA he won in 2017. But at 47 years old, runner-up Westwood proved he can still challenge with the best, having been in contention the last two weekends. One individual who has been with him throughout has been Helen Storey, his fiancee and caddie. James Corrigan takes a look at her role. Who is Helen Storey? Lee Westwood says having his fiancee Helen Storey as his caddie “is like having a psychologist out there with me”. The pair met in 2015 through Graham Wylie, the owner of the Close House Golf Club in Heddon-on-the-Wall to whom Westwood is contracted. Wylie is married to Helen’s sister, Andrea. Both Westwood and Storey are divorced parents, with Westwood having a son, Sam, and a daughter, Poppy and Storey having a daughter, Edie. The couple live in Newcastle. What is her sporting background? Storey, 43, is a fitness consultant and her love of working out has clearly helped Westwood. At their first event as player and caddie, the 2017 Abu Dhabi Championship, Westwood shot an opening 68. As soon as he had finished with the media, Storey said to Westwood: “Right, let’s now go to the gym.” Westwood later revealed: “That shocked me. At first I thought she said, ‘Right, let’s now go for a gin’. That’s what I usually do.” Storey is only a novice golfer. Her passion is horse-riding. Westwood has owned several racehorses and they have often been seen attending big meetings such as the Cheltenham Festival.

  • Tennis: Doha crown puts icing on Basilashvili's Federer triumph

    Basilashvili saved a match point in the final set of his quarter-final to beat 20-times Grand Slam winner Federer, who was playing his first tournament in 14 months at the Qatar Open after double knee surgery in 2020. The 29-year-old, who reached a career high ranking of 16th in 2019, defeated Spain's former top-10 player Roberto Bautista Agut 7-6(5) 6-2 in the final on Saturday. "I had zero expectations, for sure, to win (the) tournament," said the current world No.42.

  • ‘Lie for profit alert’: Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed by fellow Republican over ‘gun registry’ claims

    Adam Kinzinger says her ‘outrage and lie-for-money-train drives full steam ahead’

  • The CDC Says Don't Do This Until 4 Weeks After Getting Vaccinated

    Once you’ve had your COVID vaccine, you may be eager to catch up on some medical appointments you put on the back burner amid the pandemic. But, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there’s reason to hold off on one routine procedure for at least four weeks following your final vaccine dose. The health authority advises that you should wait at least that long to get routine mammograms, because the shot can lead to swelling in the lymph nodes that could be confused for cancer. Read on to learn about the CDC’s warning, and for more vaccine tips, Doing This Makes the Most Common Vaccine Side Effect Worse, Experts Warn.The CDC now recommends waiting between four and six weeks post-vaccination to undergo x-ray imaging of the breast tissue. “People who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can have swelling in the lymph nodes (lymphadenopathy) in the underarm near where they got the shot. This swelling is a normal sign that your body is building protection against COVID-19,” the CDC states. “However, it is possible that this swelling could cause a false reading on a mammogram,” they add.The good news is that this swelling of the lymph nodes is reportedly a normal part of the body’s immune response to the vaccine. It has also been reported as a side effect for the flu shot and vaccines for polio, hepatitis, tetanus, and more.As Forbes points out, this type of swelling is a surprisingly common side effect. “Axillary lymph node swelling was seen in both men and women during both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine trials," the publication states, noting that approximately six percent of individuals who received the Moderna vaccine had the reaction after their first dose, and approximately eight percent after their second. Study subjects under the age of 64 were twice as likely to experience this type of swelling than those 65 and older.This means your odds of a false positive are far higher than your odds of truly discovering cancer in the lymph nodes in your armpit during your routine screening in the weeks following your vaccination. While one in eight women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime, “Less than 0.5% of patients with breast cancer present with axillary (armpit) lymph nodes,” reports Forbes.So, if you’re considering scheduling a mammogram, go right ahead—but be sure to schedule it for four to six weeks after your vaccination to avoid a panic-inducing misdiagnosis. Read on for everything else you need to know about getting your mammogram post-vaccine, and for another essential COVID vaccine tip, Don’t Do This Two Hours Before or After Your Vaccine, Doctors Warn. 1 Don’t delay your mammogram for more than six weeks. While it’s wise to wait the recommended length of time before receiving your mammogram, there’s no reason not to book the appointment in advance now, especially if you’re overdue.Jeffrey Hawley, MD, breast imaging radiologist at the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center, recently told Best Life that patients "shouldn't put off getting their mammograms or COVID-19 vaccine—especially if it leads to a long delay or not getting screened at all." And for more health advice delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. 2 You’re more likely to swell on the side of your injection site. According to a recent study published in the medical journal Clinical Imaging, you’re more likely to experience swelling underneath the arm that received your COVID shot. Because the reaction is a localized side effect, you should make note of which arm received your vaccine before attending your mammogram. And for more side effects to expect from the COVID vaccine, These Side Effects Are Much More Likely After Your Second Shot, CDC Says. 3 Don’t panic if your mammogram reveals swelling. Even if you wait the four to six weeks to get your mammogram, there are still some instances of prolonged swelling that could lead to misdiagnosis. For this reason, you shouldn’t panic if imaging seems to show changes to your axillary lymph nodes, especially if you have no history of cancer.Rebecca Gamms, MD, breast radiologist at Hackensack Radiology Group/Hackensack University Medical Center, told Forbes that in this event, doctors recommend "a follow-up exam in 2-3 months to allow for the lymph nodes to return to normal." Your doctor is less likely to recommend a biopsy, given the increased likelihood of error during this time. 4 Don’t delay a mammogram for a concerning mass. While doctors are urging patients to hold off a few weeks for routine screenings, they also emphasize that these recommendations do not apply to individuals with specific cause for concern. According to the CDC, warning signs for breast cancer can include a new lump in the breast or armpit, thickening of the breast tissue, irritation or dimpling on the skin of the breast, redness, pain, and more. If you notice any of these symptoms, you should speak with your doctor immediately. “Women with any concerning mass or lump should not delay evaluation,” advises Gamms. And for more warning signs to watch for, check out these 17 Subtle Signs You May Have Breast Cancer.

  • Wilfried Zaha makes his own stand against racism before Crystal Palace game

    The Eagles attacker stated in February taking the knee was “not enough.”

  • Why Cubs' Brennen Davis could be face of next championship core

    The buzz around Brennen Davis, the Cubs' No. 1 outfield prospect, is already palpable.

  • Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Son Joaquin Is All Grown Up and Set to Become a College Wrestler

    Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' 18-year-old son Joaquin officially decided where he's going to college. Scroll to see the sweet pic Kelly posted revealing his choice.

  • ITV forced to edit Oprah Winfrey's interview with Harry and Meghan after including 'misleading' headlines

    ITV has been forced to edit part of Oprah Winfrey's interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after it was revealed that it included misleading and distorted headlines which portrayed British press coverage of the couple as racist. Headlines that were flashed on the screen during the controversial interview with the US chat show host were manipulated to back up the couple's assertion that they were the victims of bigoted coverage. Associated Newspapers, the publisher of The Mail on Sunday, Daily Mail and MailOnline, complained to Viacom CBS – the US TV giant which aired last week's two-hour programme – about “the deliberate distortion and doctoring of newspaper headlines”. It also demanded that ITV remove the “misleading and inaccurate headlines” from the programme, which remains available on its ITV Hub catch-up service, according to MailOnline. The interview was watched by 11.1 million viewers in the UK and 17.1 million in the US. In a complaint to CBS, Liz Hartley, editorial legal director at Associated Newspapers, said: “Many of the headlines have been either taken out of context or deliberately edited and displayed as supporting evidence for the programme's claim that the Duchess of Sussex was subjected to racist coverage by the British press.” She added: "This editing was not made apparent to viewers and, as a result, this section of the programme is both seriously inaccurate and misleading". The programme showed a headline from The Daily Telegraph that read: 'The real problem with Meghan Markle: she just doesn't speak our language.' However, the second line of the headline, which was not shown, made clear the article was not mocking the Duchess’s ethnicity, but her habit of using “hippie corporate management speak”. Another example, from January 2018, involved a story in The Mail on Sunday which revealed how the girlfriend of the then Ukip leader Henry Bolton had made racist remarks about Meghan. Producers chose not to show the newspaper's headline about the 'Vile Racist Attack' but instead used a small part of a MailOnline headline which quoted one of the woman's vile messages – but omitted the rest of the headline. An ITV spokesman said it would remove three manipulated Daily Mail, MailOnline and Mail on Sunday headlines, plus a headline wrongly attributed to the Guardian. However, the out-of-context Daily Telegraph headline will remain. Conservative MP Giles Watling, a member of the Commons Media Select Committee, said: “Any future broadcasts of this interview should come with a health warning for viewers. “People need to know that what they are watching is not necessarily the truth and, in the use of newspaper headlines, a complete distortion of the facts.” Ms Winfrey's company, Harpo Productions, said: “We stand by the broadcast in its entirety”. CBS did not respond to MailOnline’s request for comment.

  • India activist breaks silence on sedition arrest, says she felt 'violated'

    An Indian climate activist linked to Greta Thunberg said on Saturday she felt "violated" by her arrest last month on sedition charges and her treatment by the media, her first comments on a case that sparked international criticism. Disha Ravi, a 22-year-old vegan and member of Thunberg's Fridays for Future movement, was charged in February over an online document about months-long protests by Indian farmers. Ten days after her arrest and following widespread criticism, a court in India's capital New Delhi granted her bail, citing “scanty and sketchy evidence” that she was involved in fomenting violence.

  • Dangerous winter storm pummels western U.S.

    A dangerous winter storm pummeled parts of the U.S. Rockies and western Plains with heavy snow on Sunday, shutting down Denver's busy airport and forcing the closure of major highways.The National Weather Service said 3 feet or more of snow was expected to fall in high-altitude areas, and blizzard warnings due to high winds were in effect for parts of Colorado, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. In Cheyenne, about 26 inches of snow had fallen by noon, according to the National Weather Service, setting a new two-day record for the city. More than 57,000 customers were without power in Colorado, according to an outage tracker maintained by utility Xcel Energy. Interstates 70 and 25, Colorado's main roadways, were shut down as of Sunday afternoon. Interstate 80, which runs east-west across Wyoming, was also closed. The system bringing blizzards to the Rockies was also responsible for severe thunderstorms in Texas, including reports of multiple tornadoes on Saturday. No deaths were reported.