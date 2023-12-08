WWII veteran secures long-denied military benefits, honors

Early Jones got his military honors Thursday, more than 75 years late.

The World War II veteran served in the U.S. Army as a quartermaster, but like many other African American servicemembers, the U.S. denied him formal recognition upon his return.

Dr. Raghu Matta, Chief of Staff of the John D. Dingell VA Medical Center, shakes the hand of World War II Veteran Early Jones inside John D. Dingell VA Medical Center in Detroit on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023.

"I didn't know I was fighting for someone who didn't care about me," Jones said.

Jones gathered with his family and officials for the ceremony at the John Dingell VA Medical Center in Detroit Thursday afternoon.

Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency Director Brian Love, congressional candidate Adam Hollier, and Dingell medical center staff awarded Jones the honors. Officials are also granting Jones his long-delayed military benefits.

"We recognize and understand that there were a ton of people, who when they came home from fighting the war were not recognized and were not treated with the respect and dignity that they were entitled to," Hollier said.

The officials presented Jones with several certificates and a medallion in recognition of his military service.

Jones' daughter Elizabeth Foster played a key role in putting Thursday's ceremony together, connecting him to the veterans' resources. Foster learned of the opportunity while attending a recent veterans event and reached out to VA staff to honor her father.

"He's an amazing, remarkable, phenomenal man, father, man of God," said Patricia Jones, another of Early Jones' daughters in attendance Thursday. "He has taught me a lot and I still get a lot from my dad today."

More: All Academy Ball, a long-standing annual military tradition in Michigan, is returning

One of World War II veteran Early Jones' daughters holds her father's certificate inside John D. Dingell VA Medical Center in Detroit on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023.

Amidst the climate of Jim Crow-era segregation and discrimination, the U.S. denied recognition and benefits to many African American veterans, including Jones.

His wife, Lucille Jones, felt happy to see her husband finally receive his hard-earned military benefits decades later.

"I really can't explain, I'm just overjoyed that they are recognizing him now because at one time they didn't recognize him when he went for help, he asked for some help," Lucille Jones said, "and it really upset him when they told him they couldn't help him."

The oldest of 16 children, Jones grew up in Blue Hill, West Virginia, where he worked as a coal miner. He served in the U.S. Army for several years during World War II, enlisting to serve his country.

However, upon returning home from the war, Jones faced the climate of racism toward Black Americans and the denial of his military benefits. Like many other veterans, he didn't speak of his war experience often with his family, but they took the time to learn his story and share it through this ceremony.

"It's an honor because a lot of guys that were in the war with my dad didn't get the opportunity that he is afforded today," Patricia Jones said.

At 99, Jones feels grateful for the recognition, he said, encouraging people to demonstrate respect and dignity toward one another.

"The Lord has allowed me to be here today to bring this message to you, in order for you to get things together and treat people like you want to be treated," Jones said.

Early Jones and his wife currently reside in Detroit, where he's lived for 50 years. His post-war career included nine years as pastor of a Baptist church and his family includes seven children.

State officials encouraged other veterans who may qualify for benefits and recognition to reach out to get connected to resources.

"To say to so many other veterans across the state, across the country, that we see you, that we hear you, that we recognize you," Hollier said.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: WWII veteran accepts long-denied honors, benefits