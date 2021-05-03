WWII veteran, thought to be oldest survivor of Pearl Harbor attack, dies at 103

Robin Opsahl, Des Moines Register
·3 min read

DES MOINES, Iowa – A World War II veteran thought to be the oldest survivor of the Pearl Harbor attack died last month at 103.

Clayton Schenkelberg, who was born in 1917 in Iowa and joined the U.S. Navy in 1937, died in a senior care facility April 14 in San Diego.

Schenkelberg was no stranger to hardships in his early life.

Various news stories through the years referred to the struggles he faced even before Pearl Harbor: His mother died when he was 9 years old, the Great Depression hit when he was 12, and his father was killed in an accident when he was 17.

At age 20, he joined the Navy. Four years later, on Dec. 7, 1941, he and his brother Jerry were stationed at Pearl Harbor when Japanese bombers struck. Clayton was a torpedoman at a submarine station, and Jerry was a crewman on the battleship Nevada.

This undated photo of brothers Clayton, left, and Jerry Schenkelberg ran Dec. 2, 1991, in the Des Moines Register, part of the USA TODAY Network. Both men were stationed at Pearl Harbor on the day of the attack. Jerry was on the battleship Nevada, which was hit by torpedoes. Clayton was at a submarine base.
This undated photo of brothers Clayton, left, and Jerry Schenkelberg ran Dec. 2, 1991, in the Des Moines Register, part of the USA TODAY Network. Both men were stationed at Pearl Harbor on the day of the attack. Jerry was on the battleship Nevada, which was hit by torpedoes. Clayton was at a submarine base.

Clayton Schenkelberg was nearing the end of his shift when the bombs started to fall, he told the San Diego Union-Tribune. Instead of spending the rest of his day with his girlfriend, Alithea Coito, as he had planned, he picked up a rifle and fired at the low-flying planes as they passed.

He was among several soldiers directed to move a train loaded with warheads, each containing 550 pounds of explosives, away from the base, according to the story. "True to his 'can do' attitude, (Schenkelberg) commandeered the train and removed the explosives to safety," the Union-Tribune wrote.

“Sure, I knew I could be killed,” Schenkelberg told the outlet. “But it had to be done.”

Neither Schenkelberg brother was injured at Pearl Harbor. They reunited the next day when Clayton was sent to the Nevada with some supplies, according to a 1991 article in the Des Moines Register, part of the USA TODAY Network.

Worried about the reported heavy loss of life aboard the Nevada, Clayton looked for his brother. At that moment, said Jerry, he was in a work detail cleaning out the kitchen, which had taken a hit in the raid.

"I was carrying out some chicken in pans and walked out on deck and there was Clayton. We just hugged each other," said Jerry, who died in 1996.

Clayton and Alithea were married in 1942. The couple settled in San Diego, and Schenkelberg worked as a school custodian after nearly 30 years in the Navy. They were together 74 years until her death in 2016. They had seven children and 17 grandchildren, according to his obituary.

In his later years, Schenkelberg took care of his wife, who had Alzheimer's disease. He was infected with the coronavirus last year but did not fall ill from COVID-19, the Union-Tribune reported.

Schenkelberg was an active member of the local Pearl Harbor Survivors Association chapter until it shut down two years ago.

Stuart Hedley, who was the president of the San Diego chapter of the survivors association when it shut down in 2019, said it was his understanding that Schenkelberg was the the oldest survivor in the country, the Union-Tribune reported. Schenkelberg's son, Patrick, said various officials have told him the same.

The official death toll at Pearl Harbor was 2,403, including 2,008 Navy personnel, 109 Marines, 218 Army service members and 68 civilians. Of the dead, 1,177 were from the USS Arizona, the wreckage of which now serves as the main memorial to the attack that ushered America into World War II. Fifty-five Japanese were killed.

The total number of wounded was 1,143, including 710 Navy, 69 Marines, 364 Army and 103 civilians, the Pearl Harbor Visitors Bureau says.

Hedley estimates fewer than 100 Pearl Harbor survivors remain. He'll lead the "two-bell ceremony," a traditional Navy farewell, for Schenkelberg's funeral Thursday in San Diego.

Follow reporter Robin Opsahl on Twitter: @robinlopsahl

Workers are slowly returning to offices: Dallas takes the lead, while San Francisco and NY trail behind

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Clayton Schenkelberg: Pearl Harbor survivor, WWII veteran dies at 103

Recommended Stories

  • Boat catches fire in Ottens Harbor in Wildwood, New Jersey

    Boat catches fire in Otten's Harbor in Wildwood, New Jersey: Officials

  • Groups say gunshot detection systems unreliable, seek review

    The gunshot detection system that set in motion the recent fatal police shooting of a 13-year-old boy in Chicago routinely reports gunshots where there are none, sending officers into predominantly Black and Latino neighborhoods for “unnecessary and hostile” encounters, community groups argued in a court filing Monday. The groups and the MacArthur Justice Center at Northwestern University's law school asked a Cook County judge to scrutinize the ShotSpotter system to determine if it is “sufficiently trustworthy” to be allowed as evidence in a criminal case.

  • Friendship Between Atlanta Police Officer and Homeless Man Inspires Hope

    Officer Melina Lim and her friend Doc have each other’s backs.

  • Mrs Doubtfire child actor Lisa Jakub mocks article asking ‘whatever happened’ to her

    Actor played eldest daughter of Robin Williams and Sally Field in classic family film

  • Curious pup with head stuck in wheel saved by Montana firefighters. Photos show how

    “When we say we’ve seen almost everything, occasionally we still get surprised with something new, like this weekend,” firefighters said.

  • Dancer Jacques d'Amboise dead at 86

    Jacques d'Amboise, who grew up on the streets of upper Manhattan to become one of the world's premier classical dancers at New York City Ballet and spent the last four and a half decades providing free dance classes to city youth at his National Dance Institute, has died at 86. Plucked for stardom at NYCB as a teenager by its legendary director, George Balanchine, d'Amboise performed with the company for about 35 years before retiring, just before turning 50, in the early ’80s. In an interview with The Associated Press in 2018, d’Amboise described the moment he decided to end his dance career.

  • Parris Island photographer Dana Beesley says ‘every Marine has a story.’ This is hers

    It all started with a phone book and a newspaper reporter in Northern Idaho.

  • COVID-19: 39 new cases detected in Singapore; 11 linked to TTSH cluster

    The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday (2 May) confirmed the detection of 39 new cases of COVID-19 infection in Singapore, taking the country's total case count to 61,128.

  • Rare coin dropped by first English settlers to US found in Maryland fort excavation

    Archaeologists in Maryland have dug up a rare English coin they believe could have been dropped by one of the original colonists to America in 1634. The silver shilling, bearing the image of King Charles I, was discovered during an excavation at the site of an old fort in the city of St. Mary’s. The shilling has a maker’s mark on both sides, indicating it was struck in the royal mint in the Tower of London about 1633 or 1634, chief project archaeologist Travis Parno said. The reverse side of the coin shows a coat of arms and the Latin motto “Christo Auspice Regno” - I Reign Under the Auspices of Christ.

  • Dan Rodricks: Man had been incarcerated for nearly 65 of his 86 years. Why?

    At nearly 65 years, Arthur Biddle’s stint as a Maryland prison inmate must have been among the longest ever. It ended in February when he died, at age 86, in the Roxbury Correctional Institution in Hagerstown. The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services confirmed his death but not its cause. (The department has since reported that a Roxbury inmate in his 80s died in ...

  • What happened to Confederate money after the Civil War?

    Confederate currency had images of enslaved people, historical figures and mythical deities. elycefeliz/Flickr, CC BY-ND Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. What happened to Confederate money after the Civil War? – Ray G., 12, Arlington, Virginia At the time the Civil War began in 1861, the United States government did not print paper money; it only minted coins. As a historian of the American Civil War, I study how the Confederate government used a radical idea: printing paper money. In 1861, 11 states tried to leave the United States and form a new country, causing a four-year war. Wars cost a lot of money so the new country, called the Confederate States of America, printed money as a way to pay its bills. But this money was more like a promise – in technical terms, a “promissory note” – because its certificates were really pledges to give the currency’s holder a specific amount of gold or silver, but only if the Confederacy won the war. Bills issued earlier in the war said right on them, “Six months after the ratification of a treaty of peace between the Confederate States and the United States, the Confederate States of America will pay” the bill’s amount to the person holding it. Later currency delayed the promised payout until two years after a peace treaty. This Confederate $1 bill was issued in 1864 in Richmond, Va., the Confederacy’s capital. National Numismatic Collection, National Museum of American History via Wikimedia Commons The notes were commonly called “graybacks,” after Confederate soldiers, who wore gray uniforms. The bills were decorated with a variety of images, including depictions of mythological gods or goddesses, like the goddess of liberty. Other graybacks bore images of important people in Southern history like George Washington, Andrew Jackson and Jefferson Davis. Some of the bills depicted enslaved Americans working in the fields, or featured pictures of cotton or trains. But these images often weren’t very good quality, because the Confederacy didn’t have many engravers who could make the detailed plates to print the money. When the South started losing the war, the value of Confederate money dropped. In addition, prices for food, clothing and other necessities rose because many items were scarce during the war. Graybacks became almost worthless. This is what 1 million Confederate dollars looked like, in a photo from 1962. U.S. National Archives In late 1864, a few months before the war’s end, one Confederate dollar was worth just three cents in U.S. currency. When the Confederate army surrendered in April 1865, graybacks lost any remaining value they might have had. The Confederacy no longer existed, so there was nobody who would exchange its paper money for gold or silver. Today, though, Confederate dollars have value as a collectible item. Just like people will pay money to own a Civil War hat or musket, they will pay money to own Confederate money. Some rare Confederate bills are now worth 10 times more than they were in 1861. Hello, curious kids! Do you have a question you’d like an expert to answer? Ask an adult to send your question to CuriousKidsUS@theconversation.com. Please tell us your name, age and the city where you live. And since curiosity has no age limit – adults, let us know what you’re wondering, too. We won’t be able to answer every question, but we will do our best.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Robert Gudmestad, Colorado State University. Read more:How many states and provinces are in the world?Why is money green? Robert Gudmestad does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Suspect in custody after 70-year-old man found fatally shot in Prairie Village

    Prairie Village police identified the shooting victim as John Hoffman.

  • 95 Incredible Behind-The-Scenes Photos That Take You Onto the Set of the James Bond Movies

    From 'Dr. No' to 'No Time To Die,' go on set with 007.

  • 2021 NFL Offseason: Updated Super Bowl odds, top free agents

    With the 2021 NFL Draft behind us, who are some of the top free agents still available that teams can turn to in order to fill out their rosters and increase their Super Bowl odds?

  • Dave Gettleman on Aaron Rodgers: You explore everything

    On Thursday night, Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman was asked about the day’s flurry of reports concerning Aaron Rodgers‘ desire to be traded and said it was “none of my business.” Gettleman added that it would take a ton of picks to land Rodgers “even though he’s 37 years old” and that “we’ve told you [more]

  • Japan is rethinking how to use its tanks to prepare for a potential clash with China

    Japan is changing how it designs and uses tanks to counter a new threat from China, but it still has gaps to fill.

  • Texans GM Nick Caserio says TE Brevin Jordan pick was about adding a good football player

    Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio says the pick of TE Brevin Jordan was about taking a good football player, not so much position related.

  • The obscenely early 2022 NFL draft watch list: Offense

    Sure the 2021 NFL draft just ended, but it is never too soon to think of the next one. Here are some players to watch on offense next year.

  • Rachael and Her Chef + Celebrity Buddies Share Their Strangest + Funniest Food Confessions

    Rachael, Chef Andrew Zimmern, Guy Fieri, Henry Winkler, Tiffani Thiessen + more of our chef and celeb friends share their favorite guilty pleasure foods.

  • Philippines protests `blocking' of its patrol ships by China

    The Philippine government has protested the Chinese coast guard's harassment of Philippine coast guard ships patrolling a disputed shoal in the South China Sea, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Monday. It was the latest of dozens of recent protests by Manila’s foreign affairs department, along with increasingly acerbic remarks by the country’s top diplomat and defense chief about Chinese actions in the disputed waters. The high-profile feud has escalated despite President Rodrigo Duterte’s friendly stance toward China.