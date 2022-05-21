WWU student stabbed after off-campus party

A student at Western Washington University was stabbed following an off-campus party early Saturday morning.

At about 12:30 a.m., officers with the Bellingham Police Department were called to an altercation that took place after a party in the 1100 block of Billy Frank Jr. Street.

Witnesses told police that there was a group of people attempting to restrain a person after an altercation. That person was able to get away before officers arrived at the scene.

Several people were reportedly spit on and punched during the altercation.

Police were also told that a student went to a nearby Bellingham Fire Department station for help after he sustained a stab wound to the back.

There, he received EMT assistance before he was taken to PeaceHealth St. Joseph Hospital for further treatment.

The victim told police that he was stabbed while trying to stop the altercation.

Based on interviews with several witnesses, police say the suspect is described as a white man in his twenties, who is 5 feet, 11 inches to 6 feet, 1 inch tall with a thin build.

The suspect was seen wearing a white shirt and carrying a silver knife as he was heading away from campus after the incident, according to an alert issued by Western Washington University.

Bellingham Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact them at www.cob.org/tips or 360-778-8611.

This is a developing story.