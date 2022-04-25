A Wyandotte County judge strikes down Kansas Congressional map as unconstitutional in a historic ruling

A district court judge ruled Monday a set of GOP-authored Congressional maps enacted earlier this year to be unconstitutional and ordered the state legislature take steps to address what he considered to be gerrymandered district lines.

It is the first time a state-level judge has waded into redistricting for the U.S. House, though the ruling is all-but-certain to be appealed, setting up a showdown at the Kansas Supreme Court.

Wyandotte County District Court Judge Bill Klapper called the maps passed over the veto of Gov. Laura Kelly earlier this year to be "motivated at least in part by an intent to dilute minority voting strength" and said the state courts had the right to take up redistricting cases.

Three lawsuits were filed challenging the map, arguing the new district lines illicitly divide the Kansas City, Kan. area, as well as improperly place Lawrence in the sweeping 1st Congressional District dominated by western Kansas.

Supporters say the decision to divide Wyandotte and Johnson counties, as well as splitting Kansas City between the 3rd and 2nd congressional districts, was born out of simple math, with population growing in the region.

But critics argue the endeavor amounted to nothing more than racial and political gerrymandering, something cited by Klapper in his 200-plus-page opinion that quoted everything from the French philosopher Montesquieu to folk music.\

Why the Wyandotte County judge ruled against the redistricting maps

The substance of his ruling could be summed up in a line on the penultimate page of Klapper's ruling, when he wrote the maps "intentionally and effectively dilutes minority votes in violation of the Kansas Constitution’s guarantee of equal protection."

It is the first time a Kansas judge has applied the state constitution to Congressional redistricting.

Klapper said the "future of Kansas democracy rests securely in the wise, competent, strong hands of the citizens," though he noted it was not the court's role to tell voters who to elect.

But he invoked a speech from federal judge Learned Hand in saying that "Liberty lies in the hearts of men and women."

"A society in which men recognize no check upon their freedom soon becomes a society where freedom is the possession of only a … few," Klapper wrote, quoting Hand.

The state has argued it would be improper for the courts to second-guess the legislature, arguing the U.S. Constitution endows that body — not state courts — with the power to draw new lines.

But Klapper rejected that argument, citing a series of U.S. Supreme Court decisions in dismissing the notion that judges could not review new lines.

Indeed, much of the opinion was a paean to the role of an independent judiciary, as Klapper noted he wanted readers to understand how he arrived at a decision, given that his ruling would ultimately be scrutinized by the appellate court.

"When the Kansas Legislature violates the Kansas Constitution, including in its enactment of congressional redistricting legislation, Kansas courts have the power and duty to exercise judicial review and invalidate the Legislature’s unconstitutional action," Klapper wrote.

The ACLU of Kansas, one of several parties to bring the lawsuits, cheered the ruling in a statement, though they acknowledged the reality that it will now head to the Kansas Supreme Court.

“We are thankful that Judge Klapper saw this map for what it was – a deliberate attempt to silence the political voices of Democratic and minority Kansans,” Sharon Brett, the ACLU of Kansas' legal director, said in a statement. “Although we know this case is not over yet, we look forward to settling this issue and securing the rights of our clients in the Kansas Supreme Court.”

When could the Kansas Supreme Court weigh in?

A timeframe for arguments at the state supreme court remains uncertain, though a final ruling is expected before the filing deadline for the August primary election, which falls on June 10.

The ruling did not appear to faze the Republican legislators who passed the maps.

"No surprise," Senate President Ty Masterson, R-Andover, told reporters Monday at the Statehouse. "Onto the next step."

Andrew Bahl is a senior statehouse reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal. He can be reached at abahl@gannett.com or by phone at 443-979-6100.

