Wyandotte County has scanned thousands of files to prepare for Roger Golubski review

More than 1,300 records have been scanned as part of the Wyandotte County district attorney’s effort to digitize decades-old files, in part to review cases touched by an indicted former detective.

District Attorney Mark Dupree gave an update on the project Thursday at the regular meeting of the Unified Government’s Board of Commissioners, which funded the $1.7 million project.

County officials in November voted to borrow money and use federal coronavirus relief funds for the project after Dupree said he wanted to find and review each case that involved then-Kansas City, Kansas, police detective Roger Golubski, who faces federal charges for allegedly using his position to rape women and protect sex traffickers.

Golubski worked at the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department from 1975 to 2010, including as a captain, and then in Edwardsville, where he was a detective until 2016.

Attorneys for Lamonte McIntyre, who spent 23 years in prison for killings he did not commit, have long claimed Golubski framed him, raising questions about other cases he investigated in which prisoners maintain they are innocent.

Thousands of district attorney case files sat in the county’s old jail and were not organized or searchable, Dupree has said. It meant his office could not simply type in Golubski’s name and determine which cases he worked.

Initially, the DA’s office thought there were 4,000 boxes of files, but after clearing out the jail, that figure rose to more than 4,600. As of this week, 1,397 of those boxes — or about 10,700 files — had been scanned, Dupree said.

“Our staff right now is receiving training from the folks who are doing the scanning ... so that we can have the ability to search every day and begin to review those files,” he said.