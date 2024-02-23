Wyandotte County taking proposals for former Indian Springs Mall site

The Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas, is one step closer to redeveloping the former Indian Springs Mall property.

With a shortlist of preapproved developers in hand, the UG will issue a request for proposals (RFP) on Friday for the former mall site, with the intent to select a project plan by the end of April.

Three developers look to redevelop KCK’s former Indian Springs Mall site

In September, the UG selected developers Block & Co. Inc./Christie Development Associates, Oak Impact Group LLC and Copaken Brooks to move to the next stage of planning for the 49-acre site.

Justin Carney, a principal for Development Strategies Inc., said the former mall property offers a spectrum of development possibilities. It could become a residential-focused district with various forms of housing or house a larger, mixed-use development.

