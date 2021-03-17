Wyandotte man charged in hit-and-run crash that killed pregnant woman

Mar. 17—A Wyandotte man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a pregnant Southgate woman, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Tuesday.

Raymond John Alkewich, 31, is charged in the incident, which occurred Saturday around 7:45 p.m. on Fort Street and Superior. The driver of the vehicle that struck the 35-year-old woman fled afterward.

Alkewich was allegedly intoxicated and speeding when the crash occurred. Officers and medics arrived to treat the woman but she died a short time later, along with her unborn child, said the prosecutor's office.

Alkewich was arraigned Tuesday in 28th District Court in Southgate and given a $2 million bond. He is charged with failure to stop at a scene of an accident causing death.

An investigation by the Southgate Police Department led to the identification of Alkewich as the driver of the vehicle in the incident, the prosecutor's office said.

Alkewich is due for a probable cause conference at 9 a.m. March 26 in 28th District Court.