Wyandotte teen killed in Huron shooting, suspect in custody

Wahrman Road in Huron Township near where a shooting occurred during the weekend.

A 17-year-old Wyandotte was shot to death in Huron Township and police have a suspect in custody.

The shooting occurred around 3:30 a.m. Saturday in the 20000 block of Wahrman Road. That section of Wahrman is a dirt road in a rural area just east of I-275 and north of Huron River Drive.

Huron Township Dispatch operations center received a 911 call regarding a shooting at that location. The police and fire departments, with the assistance of multiple other area departments, responded immediately to the scene and located the teen-aged victim who had sustained a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The victim was a resident of Wyandotte.

Police Chief Everette Robbins reported a suspect was taken into custody Saturday morning. The investigation is ongoing and reports will be forwarded to the Wayne County prosecuting attorneys office, which will decide on criminal charges.

The suspect and victim were known to each other and there is no danger to the general public or community, Robbins noted. No other information was available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Huron Township Police Department Detective bureau at (734) 753-4400.

