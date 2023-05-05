Wyckoff man threatened police with screwdriver and drove car at cops, department says

Wyckoff police arrested a 69-year-old resident Thursday, claiming he'd threatened officers with a screwdriver and later attempted to run them over with his car, according to a statement from the department.

Police claim an officer approached the suspect's home on Monday regarding an earlier incident, but the resident became belligerent and brandished the tool while demanding the officer leave his property.

The following day, that officer returned with two others to issue a summons to the man, who was in his car, which he allegedly drove directly at the police and sped away, authorities claim.

He was eventually arrested in Paterson and charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault on a police officer and eluding apprehension, before being booked into the custody of Bergen County Jail, police said.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Wyckoff NJ man allegedly threatened police with screwdriver