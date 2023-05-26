WyCo DA announces no criminal charges in police shooting of 25-year-old Door Dash driver

The Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday they would not pursue criminal charges against the Kansas City, Kansas, police officer accused of fatally shooting a 25-year-old Door Dash driver.

Amaree’ya Henderson, 25, was killed near the Kansas City, Kansas, 12th Street Bridge. While completing a Door Dash delivery, Henderson was pulled over by an officer for a traffic violation and a “confrontation ensued,” according to Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department, which was investigating the case as an outside agency.

The shooting marked the third involving a Kansas City, Kansas, police officer in 2023.

Jonathan Carter, a spokesman for the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office, explained the decision to not pursue criminal charges in a Friday afternoon statement:

“At the time the officer discharged his weapon, the suspect was driving the car at a high rate of speed while the officer was stuck between the door and the driver’s compartment. While holding on to the moving vehicle the officer told the suspect to stop.”

He went on to say Henderson “refused commands” of the officer and continued to drive at high speeds. Then, the officer discharged his weapon.

Deadly force, under Kansas law, is justifiable if an officer is in immediate danger of at risk of serious bodily harm, according to the statement.

Nikki Richardson, co-founder of the local advocacy organization Justice for Wyandotte, was surprised the office decided not to file charges only one month after the shooting.

“The swiftness of this decision is unusual for us since we have been repeatedly told that officer-involved shooting investigations require months,” she said.

The group has filed a request to view the footage and believes the tape should be made public now that the case is closed.

Both the Henderson family and their legal team were allowed to view the footage after multiple requests were submitted following the shooting, the District Attorney’s statement said.

Lora McDonald, executive director for the Metro Organization for Racial and Economic Equity or MORE2, questioned Friday whether the officer followed the department’s policies and procedures.

“We do not know as no footage has been released to the public,” McDonald said in a statement.

“Are existing policies and procedures sufficient? Law enforcement departments around the nation have recognized that shooting into a moving vehicle does not increase safety, but instead turns the vehicle into a more dangerous weapon to bystanders in the area,” she said.

At an early May rally on the median of Seventh Street and Minnesota Avenue, multiple family members complained about being unable to access the body camera footage.

Tamika Manning and her two daughters, cousins of Amaree’ya Henderson, traveled from Colorado to support their Kansas City, Kansas, relatives.

“I’ve already seen Amaree’ya... I want everybody to see what was done to him,” said Manning.

In a statement released at that event, the family said they are “outraged that Amaree’ya’s life was taken through unjustified violence... If there is nothing to hide, release the footage to the public!”

At the time, they said they had filed an open records request for the footage.

Kansas has one of the strictest laws related to police body camera footage in the country.

According to the law, public agencies in Kansas are not required to disclose anything that is considered a “criminal investigation record.” As of 2016, that includes all footage from police body and vehicle cameras. This means that law enforcement agencies in Kansas, by law, do not need to release body camera footage to the public, but they can choose to do so at their own discretion.

Despite the lack of criminal charges, there are civil and administrative matters related to the incident that have yet to be resolved, the District Attorney’s statement said.

An internal review of the shooting will determine whether Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department policy was followed by the officer or if any changes will be necessary, now that the case is closed, said Nancy Chartrand, a spokeswoman for the department in a Friday statement.