Wyden: Oregonians want leaders ‘to come out swinging’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In Portland, representatives in government and industry will be gathering to share their visions for Oregon’s future on Monday.

This leadership summit will include recommendations from Portland’s Central City task force about key issues, an interview with Governor Tina Kotek, and more from legislators and business owners about growing industries.

Additionally, Senator Ron Wyden will make an appearance to speak about improving the local economy.

“Oregonians want to see their elected officials and community leaders come out swinging on the big issues which are creating more jobs, driving down inflation, and safer streets,” commented Wyden.

Check out our interview with Sen. Wyden in the video above.

