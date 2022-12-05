Wykoff man leads deputies in chase across Grand Meadow

Dec. 5—AUSTIN — A 20-year-old Wykoff man is facing several charges in Mower County District Court related to a November drunk driving pursuit that ended with sheriff deputies tackling him in a Grand Meadow apartment.

Adam Scott Everson is charged with second-degree assault and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, both felonies. He's also charged with possessing a firearm while using a controlled substance, a gross misdemeanor, and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.

Everson, who has been in custody since his Nov. 28, 2022, arrest, is being held in the Mower County Jail on a $50,000 bail or bond without conditions or a $25,000 bail or bond with conditions.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 12.

According to the complaint:

A man who lives in southwest Grand Meadow observed Everson milling about around his residence and asked Everson if he needed help. Everson replied he was just looking for Wi-Fi. The man later saw Everson unloading items from his vehicle, which was parked in the man's garage. Everson told the man that he got in a fight with his parents and was storing items in the garage.

The homeowner, who did not know Everson, called his landlord, who also did not know Everson. The resident told Everson to leave and Everson apologized.

The man retrieved a pistol from his home and watched as Everson walk towards his home with a rifle and crossbow.

Around this time, Mower County Sheriff's deputies arrived to see Everson walking around the garage. He refused to show his hands to deputies and ran to his vehicle.

The resident told law enforcement he saw Everson place his weapons down.

Everson aggressively backed out of the driveway and deputies began pursing Everson in a chase through several Grand Meadow streets.

During the vehicle chase, Everson was seen by deputies with his hands out of the window while driving at slower speeds.

A deputy pulled next to Everson's vehicle and tried talking to him to get him to stop. Everson then turned his vehicle towards the deputy, causing the deputy to drive into a ditch and ended up in a plowed field. The deputy's vehicle came close to rolling over.

Story continues

The deputy then again began pursuing Everson in his damaged squad car.

Deputies unsuccessfully attempted a PIT maneuver, where the deputy's vehicle tapped Everson's vehicle from behind in an attempt to force Everson to lose control of his car, and a Grand Meadow police officer deployed stop sticks along Everson's route.

Everson drove towards that officer's vehicle but swerved before hitting it. The stop sticks deflated two of Everson's vehicle tires.

Everson drove through several alleyways before stopping in the backyard of a residence on the 300 block of Second Street Northeast. He fled the scene with several deputies in pursuit.

At one point, Everson stopped running but fled again after a deputy attempted to grab him. Everson finally arrived at a downstairs apartment on the 400 block of First Street Northeast.

"He entered the open door and went to slam the door on (the deputy) but (the deputy) put his left shoulder into the door and was able to break it in half," reads part of the complaint.

That deputy tackled Everson to the ground and he was arrested.

Both the deputy and Everson were checked out by medical personnel and were cleared.

The tenant of the apartment did not know Everson.

Law enforcement found a rifle, crossbow and a knife laying in the driveway of the residence where the pursuit started.

Everson failed several field sobriety tests and a search warrant for his urine was served that day.