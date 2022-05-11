Wylie ISD cooperating with investigation of alleged campus sexual assault

Wylie ISD school officials are cooperating with Abilene police in an investigation of an alleged sexual assault on the high school campus in February, Superintendent Joey Light said Tuesday.

A school staff member reported the possibility of a sexual assault to the campus resource officer, who notified Abilene police, a police spokesman confirmed.

No charges have been filed in the case, and police could not release further details on the incident because juveniles were involved, the spokesman said.

According to Abilene police's community crime map, the sexual assault was reported at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 28. It is the only alleged sexual assault reported at the campus this year.

The case was referenced Monday evening during the public comments section of the Wylie ISD school board meeting. A woman not related to the juveniles involved questioned the district's reaction to the incident.

"Wylie ISD continuously strives to ensure a positive, safe and healthy learning and work environment for everyone," Light told the Reporter-News on Tuesday.

"Incidents of sexual assault will not be tolerated. The district and law enforcement have conducted investigations regarding these sexual assault allegations and have responded in accordance with law and district policy."

Light also said the district was asked to not take any appropriate disciplinary action until conclusion of the investigation.

"We always encourage students and staff who have information regarding alleged incidents to report to our administration or our school resource officer," Light said.

Alerting school board officials about such allegations in general "depends on the situation," Light said.

"Due to communication with the police we didn't have information. We didn't know if there was an incident or not. We just knew there was a report of an incident," Light said.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Wylie ISD cooperating with Abilene police on alleged sexual assault