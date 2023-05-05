Wymondham: Beauty spot closed after oil dumped

The contamination covers a wide area of bridleway off Browick Road

A Norfolk beauty spot has been closed off after a "significant quantity" of oil was dumped by fly-tippers.

The bridleway to the south of Wymondham has been badly contaminated, with a large area covered with the substance.

The public is being advised to avoid the scene, which is close to the A11 dual-carriageway.

South Norfolk Council said it was one of the worst such incidents it had ever seen and has made an appeal for witnesses.

The area has been closed off to the public

Norfolk County Council, which is responsible for the right of way, closed off the area following the discovery in mid-April.

When the BBC visited the land it was still badly contaminated.

The oil is spread over an area of approximately 100m (328ft) long and appears to have gone into a water course.

What appears to be a water course has been contaminated by the oil

South Norfolk Council said the oil appeared to be bitumen-based and the suspicion is that it may have been used for roofing.

Assistant director of regulatory, Nick Howard, said the bridleway would likely be closed "for some time".

"This is an appalling incident, leaving the local community and the landowner the problem of cleaning it up," he added.

Mr Howard said the oil posed a significant risk of harm to people coming into contact with it as well as the environment, adding it would be difficult to remove as the soil would be contaminated.

He said it was difficult to estimate the quantity that had been dumped, but he described the volume as "substantial".

Anyone who spotted any suspicious activity in the area is being asked to contact the council.

