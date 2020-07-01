Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Grows La Quinta by Wyndham Brand Internationally

World's largest hotel franchising company details key openings in Turkey, continued global growth

PARSIPPANY, N.J., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest hotel franchising company with 9,300 hotels across approximately 90 countries, today announced plans to further expand its La Quinta® by Wyndham brand with the addition of two new hotels in Turkey: the 86-room La Quinta by Wyndham Giresun and the 175-room, La Quinta by Wyndham Bodrum.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is expanding its La Quinta by Wyndham brand internationally with the addition of two new hotels in Turkey: the 86-room La Quinta by Wyndham Giresun, above, and the 175-room, La Quinta by Wyndham Bodrum. More

The new hotels join the previously announced 404-room La Quinta by Wyndham Istanbul Gunesli—the first La Quinta hotel to open outside of the Americas—and are the latest in a string of international signings and openings since Wyndham acquired the brand in May of 2018.

Earlier this year, Wyndham announced plans to open two new La Quinta hotels in New Zealand, marking the arrival of the brand in Asia Pacific; and just last year, announced plans to open eight new La Quinta hotels in the Dominican Republic, four of which are currently under development. They build on the brand's existing portfolio of 14 hotels throughout Latin America. Globally, the brand has opened 55 new hotels since its acquisition.

"When La Quinta joined the Wyndham Hotels & Resorts family, we saw strong potential to expand the brand internationally and we are delighted to see its continued growth in Europe and around the world," said Dimitris Manikis, president, EMEA, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "These exciting properties on Turkey's charming coastline support our growth ambition and perfectly complement our other offerings in the market."

The new additions in Turkey—where Wyndham is the largest international hotel company with over 80 hotels—include two contemporary properties with central locations in the Black Sea coastal town of Giresun, as well as in Bodrum, one of Turkey's most popular and trendy seaside gateways. Details on the new hotels include:

La Quinta by Wyndham Giresun

The 86-room La Quinta by Wyndham Giresun is a stylish waterfront hotel with stunning views of the Black Sea and a wide range of amenities making it an ideal destination for business and leisure trips. The hotel boasts an outdoor pool, a fitness center with Turkish bath and sauna, four on-site restaurants and even a library. The hotel, which opened last month, is located only 3km from the city center, with convenient access to the Ordu-Giresun Airport.

La Quinta by Wyndham Bodrum

With stunning views on the Bodrum Peninsula, the 175-room La Quinta by Wyndham Bodrum is a seaside hotel featuring stylish guest rooms, two on-site restaurants and a rooftop bar. The property, slated to open later this month, will include an outdoor pool, sauna and a fitness center to help guests keep active while traveling. Other facilities will include a business center as well as a versatile event space.

La Quinta by Wyndham hotels participate in Wyndham Rewards®, the world's most generous rewards program with thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide. Designed for the everyday traveler, members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and may redeem points for a wide range of rewards, including free nights, gift cards, merchandise and more.

About La Quinta by Wyndham

With over 925 destinations globally, the La Quinta by Wyndham brand is a bright spot in every traveler's journey. The brand offers thoughtful amenities, friendly service and consistently delivers an exceptional guest experience that keeps travelers waking up on the bright side. For more information, visit www.lq.com. Like and follow LQ on Facebook and YouTube. If you are interested in developing a hotel, please visit development.wyndhamhotels.com.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with 9,300 hotels across approximately 90 countries on six continents. Through its network of over 828,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel Inn & Suites®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, The Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers 83 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

