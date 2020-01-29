Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Introduces La Quinta® to Europe with New Hotel in Istanbul

Newest addition from largest international hotel company in Turkey marks the growing La Quinta® brand's first destination outside the Americas

LONDON, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest hotel franchising company with over 9,200 hotels and 20 brands in more than 80 countries, today announced the debut of its La Quinta® by Wyndham flag in Europe with the opening of the 404-room La Quinta by Wyndham Istanbul Gunesli, bringing the brand to travellers outside of the Americas for the first time.

La Quinta by Wyndham is a leading upper-midscale brand at over 900 hotels across North and Latin America, offering contemporary design, thoughtful amenities and friendly service. Wyndham acquired La Quinta's hotel franchise and hotel management businesses in 2018, further building upon the Company's diverse family of hotel brands and offerings around the world.

Upon acquiring the brand, Wyndham outlined strategic plans to introduce La Quinta to key markets around the world, offering a trusted upper-midscale option to both hotel developers and travellers. Its European debut in Istanbul demonstrates that commitment, and is the latest development in the brand's international growth trajectory. In 2019 Wyndham announced plans to enter the Caribbean market by opening eight hotels across the Dominican Republic within five years, and it grew La Quinta's footprint in Mexico and Chile in 2018 with newly constructed hotels in Leon and Santiago.

La Quinta by Wyndham Istanbul Gunesli is one of the latest additions to Wyndham Hotels & Resorts' presence in Turkey, where the Company is the largest international hotel group with over 80 hotels all across the country. As the country aims to attract 58 million visitors in 2020 alone, the addition of La Quinta further complements Wyndham's brand offering in the market and marks another step in the Company's quest to suit the need of any type of traveller.

Dimitris Manikis, President & Managing Director for EMEA, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, said: "We are thrilled to welcome La Quinta and its long-standing reputation for delivering quality, reliability and a great guest experience to Europe, further expanding our offering of brands in such an important market like Turkey. When La Quinta joined the Wyndham family we saw tremendous opportunity to grow the brand internationally. With a record of over 13 million international visitors in 2018 alone and an incredible variety of historical, cultural and business sites, Istanbul is one of the world's most attractive cities for travel, making it the perfect fit for La Quinta's European debut."

With easy access to Istanbul International Airport and the city's Expo Centre, La Quinta by Wyndham Istanbul Gunesli offers 404 guest rooms and a wide range of facilities including three restaurants, a fitness centre with sauna, Turkish bath, Jacuzzi, steam room and indoor heated pool. The hotel also includes over 1,500 square metres of meeting space, comprised of eight meeting rooms and one ballroom, catering to both leisure and business travel.

The opening of La Quinta by Wyndham Istanbul Gunesli further widens Wyndham Hotels & Resorts' brand offering in Turkey, including Ramada and Ramada Encore by Wyndham, Wyndham, Wyndham Grand, as well as TRYP and Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham.