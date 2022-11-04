Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.32

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) will pay a dividend of $0.32 on the 28th of December. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 1.8%, which is around the industry average.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. However, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts' earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 24.0% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 28% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

The track record isn't the longest, but we are already seeing a bit of instability in the payments. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $1.00 in 2018 to the most recent total annual payment of $1.28. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.4% a year over that time. We like to see dividends have grown at a reasonable rate, but with at least one substantial cut in the payments, we're not certain this dividend stock would be ideal for someone intending to live on the income.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 11% per annum. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

We Really Like Wyndham Hotels & Resorts' Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts that investors should take into consideration. Is Wyndham Hotels & Resorts not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

