Wynn Las Vegas Named Best Hotel In Las Vegas By Travel + Leisure Magazine

LAS VEGAS, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wynn Las Vegas (Nasdaq: WYNN) has been ranked the No. 1 hotel in Las Vegas on the Travel + Leisure 2020 World's Best Awards list honoring the top hotels, travel destinations, and companies worldwide, as rated by its readers. This year marks the first time that Las Vegas has received its own city-specific list in the Award's 25-year history.

"We are honored that the discerning readers of Travel + Leisure consider Wynn Las Vegas to be the best hotel in Las Vegas," said Marilyn Spiegel, President of Wynn Las Vegas. "To have the public recognize our commitment to providing unforgettable experiences, and to top the Las Vegas city list in its inaugural year, is very meaningful."

The 2020 World's Best Awards were determined by votes from hundreds of thousands of Travel + Leisure readers, compiled through an extensive annual survey considered the be one of the most respected reader polls in the hospitality industry. Readers defined excellence in the "Hotels" category by evaluating criteria including rooms and facilities, location, service, food, and value.

In celebration, guests are invited to experience Wynn Las Vegas with an exclusive vacation package that includes a two-night stay, $150 dining credit, $50 beverage credit, and a leisurely late checkout. As the world's largest five-star resort, Wynn offers a full Las Vegas experience with everything conveniently and safely available under one roof allowing for the perfect getaway, including:

Two 24-hour casinos with a variety of table games and slots as well as the Race & Sports Book

Full portfolio of fine-dining restaurants, lounges, and casual eateries

Expansive resort pools with private cabanas

Wynn's 18-hole championship golf course

Nightly entertainment at the Lake of Dreams

Three retail esplanades

Full-service beauty salons, barber shop, spa treatments, and fitness centers

For the full list of World's Best Awards honorees please visit www.travelandleisure.com/worldsbest.

To reserve a vacation package please visit www.wynnlasvegas.com.

About Wynn Las Vegas

Wynn Resorts is the recipient of more Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Awards than any other independent hotel company in the world and was once again named the best resort in Nevada on Condé Nast Traveler's 2019 "Gold List," a title received for the twelfth time. Wynn and Encore Las Vegas consist of two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 spacious hotel rooms, suites and villas. The resort features approximately 192,000 square feet of casino space, 22 signature dining experiences, 11 bars, two award-winning spas, approximately 560,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 160,000 square feet of retail space as well as two theaters, two nightclubs, a beach club and recreation and leisure facilities. Wynn Las Vegas recently unveiled the new Wynn Golf Club and 18-hole, 129-acre championship golf course, and in February 2020 debuted a 430,000-square-foot meeting and convention space expansion powered by 100 percent renewable energy. For more information on Wynn and Encore Las Vegas, visit press.wynnlasvegas.com or follow on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

