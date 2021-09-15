Wynn, Las Vegas Sands Tumble on China’s Casino Crackdown

Janet Freund, Matt Turner and Yiqin Shen
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. casino firms with exposure to Macau tumbled on Wednesday, extending a slump that started in the prior session after officials in the Asian gaming hub said they would tighten restrictions on operators.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. fell as much as 10.5% after an 11% decline on Tuesday. That is the biggest two-day drop for the stock since March 2020. Las Vegas Sands Corp. dropped as much as 6.2%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd. slumped 11%, while MGM Resorts International fell as much as 3.9%.

Wednesday’s selloff started in Asia, where Macau’s top gaming stocks listed in Hong Kong lost a record $18.4 billion in combined market. Officials said changes to casino regulations would include appointing government representatives to “supervise” companies in the world’s biggest gaming hub.

“It’s another concerning action of increasing regulation aimed at some of the higher growth parts of the economy,” said Greg Taylor, chief investment officer at Purpose Investments. “It will probably make investors even more hesitant to expand investments in China.”

A Bloomberg Intelligence index tracking big Asia peers fell 23% earlier. Officials in the enclave -- the only place in China where gambling is legal -- announced that they would begin a 45-day public consultation period to discuss legal revisions.

“Another round of regulatory scrutiny in China is punishing the gambling capital of the world, with the repercussions being felt globally,” said “Another round of regulatory scrutiny in China is punishing the gambling capital of the world, with the repercussions being felt globally,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp. “Foreign investors are growing frustrated with all the Chinese crackdowns and uncertainty as to how much further officials will go.”

Selloff spreads

The latest clampdown is also hurting American depository receipts of Chinese firms. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index fell for a sixth day, dropping as much as 2.1% on Wednesday.

Shares of e-commerce companies also slid after China reported weaker-than-expected retail sales figures for August. Tencent Holdings Ltd., Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. and JD.com Inc. all fell by more than 2.6% each, extending losses to a third straight session.

Meanwhile, ADRs for Yum China Holdings, Inc. dropped as much as 6% after the restaurant operator warned that its third-quarter profits could fall by up to 60% as a result of the latest Covid-19 outbreak in China.

(Updates share price moves and adds more details throughout.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Las Vegas Sands, Wynn Resorts Dive As China Mulls Tighter Rules For Macau Casinos

    China eyes new regulations on Macau casino operators. Las Vegas Sands and Wynn Resorts led the sell-off.

  • Fading retail demand for U.S. stocks could hit S&P 500 - Vanda

    In the five days to Tuesday, retail investors bought $657.7 million in U.S. equity exchange-traded funds, compared with $989.6 million and $1.39 billion in the preceding two weeks, partly due to a surge in demand for cryptocurrencies, analysts at Vanda wrote in a client note. "Retail investors have bought every minor dip in equities this year, shielding the S&P against a double digit sell-off (but) this diminishing appetite to support the equity rally raises the odds of a larger sell-off if institutional investors continue to sell," said Ben Onatibia, senior strategist at Vanda. The benchmark S&P 500 is down about 1.8% so far this month on worries about the economic hit from the Delta variant of the coronavirus and signs of a faltering economic recovery.

  • Market Update: KIM

    Stocks gave up early gains on Tuesday morning after lower-than-expected inflation data failed to impress investors. The Labor Department said that its consumer price index rose 0.3% month-over-month in August, down from 0.5% growth in July and below the Reuters consensus forecast of 0.4%. The core CPI, excluding food and energy, rose 0.1%, down from 0.3% in July and below the 0.3% consensus. The core CPI also rose 4.0% from the prior year, down from 4.3% in July and below the consensus forecast. The Dow fell 0.6%, the S&P 0.3%, and the Nasdaq 0.1%. Crude oil traded near $71 per barrel, while gold rose $6 to $1801 per ounce.

  • Wynn, Las Vegas Sands Slide as Macau to Boost Casino Supervision. What to Watch

    Gambling companies that operate in Macau dropped sharply after the government there says it would tighten its control over the casino industry.

  • Goldman Almost Doubles Asia Coal Forecast on Supply Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. almost doubled its outlook for Asian coal prices as a global recovery in power demand and production issues in key mining countries combine to make supply scarce.Benchmark Newcastle thermal coal will average $190 a ton in the fourth quarter, up from a previous forecast of $100, to meet demand in the northern hemisphere winter and taking account of a global rally in natural gas, analysts Paul Young and Hugo Nicolaci said Tuesday in a research note. The bank

  • Stocks Are Mixed; Oil Rally Boosts Energy Sector: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- A jump in the price of crude oil pushed energy shares higher while broader U.S. equity indexes were mixed as investors mulled the outlook for the global economy. Cabot Oil & Gas and Diamondback Energy helped to push the S&P 500 into positive territory, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 fell for a sixth consecutive trading session. Casino companies dropped after Chinese officials said they would change regulations to tighten restrictions on operators. Treasuries were little changed a

  • Factory Output in U.S. Rises Less Than Forecast, Dented by Ida

    (Bloomberg) -- Production at U.S. factories rose less than expected in August as Hurricane Ida compounded an ongoing struggle among manufacturers with shortages of materials and labor. The 0.2% increase followed an upwardly revised 1.6% gain in July, Federal Reserve data showed Wednesday. Total industrial production, which also includes mining and utility output, rose 0.4% in August to finally lift the index above its pre-pandemic level.The Fed estimated the hurricane subtracted 0.2 percentage p

  • China Property Slowdown Deepens as Evergrande Hurts Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s residential property slowdown deepened last month, signaling that regulatory tightening and an escalating crisis at the country’s most indebted developer are hurting buyer sentiment. Home sales by value slumped 20% in August from a year earlier, the biggest drop since the onset of the coronavirus shut swathes of the economy at the start of last year, according to Bloomberg calculations based on National Bureau of Statistics data released Wednesday.New-home prices in 70 cit

  • BOSTON BEER INVESTOR ALERT: Shareholder Lawsuit Filed

    Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2021) - The Thornton Law Firm alerts investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM). The case is currently in the lead plaintiff stage. Investors who purchased SAM stock or other securities between April 22, 2021 and September 8, 2021 may contact the Thornton Law Firm's investor protection team by visiting www.tenlaw.com/cases/BostonBeer for more information. ...

  • U.S. casino stocks fall with jitters over Macau regulations, COVID-19 outbreak

    Shares in U.S. casinos with operations in Macau fell on Tuesday, with Las Vegas Sands Corp down 12.3% and Wynn Resorts Ltd down 12.4% on concerns about stiffer regulations there and a COVID-19 outbreak. China's health authorities said new COVID-19 infections more than doubled in the southeastern Fujian province, prompting officials to roll out measures that include travel restrictions to halt the spread of the virus. Also, the Macau government said on Tuesday it was kicking off a 45-day public consultation https://www.gov.mo/zh-hans/news/556115 to review the gaming industry, including issues such as the number and duration of casino licenses as well as supervision requirements.

  • California’s Newsom Beats Recall Effort in Win for Democrats

    (Bloomberg) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom beat back a recall effort, with voters resoundingly deciding to keep the first-term Democrat in office after a historic special election.Democratic voters in the most-populous U.S. state turned out to defeat a conservative-led movement that was fueled by anger over pandemic restrictions. The result wasn’t close, with major news outlets declaring the race in Newsom’s favor less than an hour after polls closed. About 64% of voters answered “no” to th

  • Yum China: Delta variant could lead to profit falling 50%, Weber shares surge after first earnings report since going public

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss the recent warning on profit declines from Yum China, and the first earnings report from Weber since going public.&nbsp;

  • Down 55% From Its High, Is This Hypergrowth Stock Too Cheap to Ignore?

    Shares of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure and software company ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) are down 55% from their all-time high last December. Similar to other companies that have gone public via special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) or de-SPAC in the past year, ChargePoint is part of a class of stocks that have dramatically underperformed the S&P 500's 20% year-to-date gain. Although it's a hypergrowth company in an attractive industry, there's an argument to be made that ChargePoint's stock price got a little ahead of itself.

  • China retail sales miss expectations, Casino stocks tumble amid concerns of China gambling regulations

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the latest retail sales data from China, as well as gambling regulatory concerns in China sending U.S. Casino stocks lower.

  • Proceed With Caution When Considering These 5 Ultra-Popular Stocks

    Hot stocks are alluring, but it's important to remember that grabbing onto them can also leave you burned.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks mixed after China data miss stokes growth concerns

    Stocks dipped on Wednesday after dropping a day earlier, as September selling pressure returned to markets. New tepid economic data out of China added to concerns over the pace of global growth.

  • Billions blown as Macau casino investors fold amid gambling review

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Shares of Macau casino operators plummeted as much as a third on Wednesday, losing about $18 billion in value, as the government kicked off a regulatory overhaul that could see its officials supervising companies in the world's largest gambling hub. With Macau's lucrative casino licences up for rebidding next year, the plan spooked a Hong Kong market already deep in the red after Beijing's regulatory crackdown on sectors from technology to education and property that sliced hundreds of billions of dollars off asset values https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-crackdown-wipes-hundreds-billions-off-top-companies-values-2021-09-13. Wynn Macau led the plunge, falling as much as 34% to a record low, followed by a 28% tumble for Sands China.

  • Goldman to Buy GreenSky for $2.24 Billion for Payment Plans

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. agreed to buy GreenSky Inc. for about $2.24 billion, adding to its Marcus consumer-banking platform a company that offers payment plans to customers with home-improvement projects or health-care needs.The New York-based bank will pay 0.03 share of its common stock for each share of GreenSky, which works out to about $12.11 a share, according to a statement Wednesday. When Atlanta-based GreenSky went public in 2018, Goldman was one of the lead underwriters

  • Brent Hits $75 for First Time Since Early August on Supply Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Brent crude futures climbed above $75 a barrel for the first time since early August as the market continues to grapple with curbed supply in the U.S.The global benchmark jumped as much as 2.8% to $75.67 a barrel on Wednesday and U.S. crude futures also advanced. Prices have steadily climbed this month and were given a further boost when Hurricane Ida shut down a chunk of U.S. Gulf Coast oil production. With inventories falling in the U.S., the International Energy Agency said thi

  • Buying This Beaten-Down Stock Right Now Is a No-Brainer

    Investors looking to buy a fast-growing company at an attractive valuation shouldn't miss this stock.