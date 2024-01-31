WynnBet, Betr look to exit Mass. mobile sports betting

Two of the eight mobile sports betting platforms operating in Massachusetts are planning to stop taking bets here, shrinking a market that has been largely dominated by two companies since it launched in the state less than a year ago.

WynnBet confirmed Wednesday that it plans to cease online wagering in Massachusetts and Betr announced last week that it would not renew its temporary license to take bets in Massachusetts.

DraftKings and FanDuel are collectively handling about 80 percent of online sports gambling action.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW