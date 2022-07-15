Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Is Increasing Its Dividend To £0.054

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN) has announced that it will be increasing its periodic dividend on the 31st of October to £0.054, which will be 8.0% higher than last year's comparable payment amount of £0.05. This takes the annual payment to 2.6% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Wynnstay Group's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. However, Wynnstay Group's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 22.1%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 36%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Wynnstay Group Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was £0.078, compared to the most recent full-year payment of £0.159. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 7.4% over that duration. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Wynnstay Group has impressed us by growing EPS at 14% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

Wynnstay Group Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Wynnstay Group that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

