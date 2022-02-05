Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN) will increase its dividend on the 29th of April to UK£0.10. Based on the announced payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 2.7%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Check out our latest analysis for Wynnstay Group

Wynnstay Group's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Before making this announcement, Wynnstay Group was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

EPS is set to fall by 8.8% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 41%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Wynnstay Group Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was UK£0.078 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was UK£0.15. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.1% a year over that time. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. We are encouraged to see that Wynnstay Group has grown earnings per share at 8.2% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Wynnstay Group's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

We Really Like Wynnstay Group's Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Wynnstay Group is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Wynnstay Group that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.