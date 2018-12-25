Should Wynnstay Properties Plc (LON:WSP) Be Part Of Your Portfolio?

A sizeable part of portfolio returns can be produced by dividend stocks due to their contribution to compounding returns in the long run. Historically, Wynnstay Properties Plc (LON:WSP) has paid a dividend to shareholders. It currently yields 3.1%. Let’s dig deeper into whether Wynnstay Properties should have a place in your portfolio.

See our latest analysis for Wynnstay Properties

Here’s how I find good dividend stocks

When assessing a stock as a potential addition to my dividend Portfolio, I look at these five areas:

Does it pay an annual yield higher than 75% of dividend payers?

Has it consistently paid a stable dividend without missing a payment or drastically cutting payout?

Has dividend per share risen in the past couple of years?

Is its earnings sufficient to payout dividend at the current rate?

Will it have the ability to keep paying its dividends going forward?

AIM:WSP Historical Dividend Yield December 25th 18 More

How does Wynnstay Properties fare?

The current trailing twelve-month payout ratio for the stock is 19%, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Furthermore, analysts have not forecasted a dividends per share for the future, which makes it hard to determine the yield shareholders should expect, and whether the current payout is sustainable, moving forward.

When assessing the forecast sustainability of a dividend it is also worth considering the cash flow of the business. A business with strong cash flow can sustain a higher divided payout ratio than a company with weak cash flow.

If there is one thing that you want to be reliable in your life, it’s dividend stocks and their constant income stream. WSP has increased its DPS from £0.095 to £0.17 in the past 10 years. During this period it has not missed a payment, as one would expect for a company increasing its dividend. This is an impressive feat, which makes WSP a true dividend rockstar.

In terms of its peers, Wynnstay Properties generates a yield of 3.1%, which is on the low-side for Real Estate stocks.

Next Steps:

Keeping in mind the dividend characteristics above, Wynnstay Properties is definitely worth considering for investors looking to build a dedicated income portfolio. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I recommend taking sufficient time to understand its core business and determine whether the company and its investment properties suit your overall goals. There are three pertinent aspects you should further examine:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for WSP’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for WSP’s outlook. Historical Performance: What has WSP’s returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Other Dividend Rockstars: Are there better dividend payers with stronger fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



