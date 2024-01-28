Wyoming Area Catholic kicks off Catholic Schools Week

EXETER, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s the kickoff of Catholic Schools Week, an annual celebration of Catholic education in the United States.

Wyoming Area Catholic School in Exeter celebrates with a bunch of fun activities every year.

On Sunday, teachers and staff gave tours of the school to an impressive turnout of prospective families.

Students were on hand to talk about the clubs and extracurriculars they’re involved with.

Schools typically observe the week with masses, assemblies, and other events for students, parishioners, and community members to celebrate what makes catholic schools so great.

“I think all of the schools in the Diocese of Scranton are amazing, all of our high schools and our feeder schools. We’re all on the same page, we’re all here to promote Catholic education and keep it alive,” said Wyoming Area Catholic School Principal Eileen Rishcoff.

This year’s new theme is called “Catholic Schools: United in Faith and Community” and will be used through 2026.

