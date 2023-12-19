Wyoming Area teacher facing corruption of minors charges

Dec. 19—EXETER — A Wyoming Area teacher is facing corruption of minors charges after police alleged she provided marijuana gummies, nicotine vapes and pickle-flavored vodka to students.

According to police, Sarah Kester, 34 of Larksville, a teacher in the Wyoming Area School District is accused of providing or offering the items to three students.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, investigators say three students told a social worker that Kester purchased and offered them things including alcohol and nicotine vapes. According to the criminal complaint, Kester also allegedly urged at least one student to delete text conversations between her and the students.

According to a WBRE report, Kester had no comment, but her Attorney Peter Moses says she did nothing wrong and will fight the charges.

Superintendent Jon William Pollard of Wyoming Area School District stated the following about Kester's arrest:

"The Wyoming Area School District is aware that charges have been filed against a district employee. When we became aware of reports of the alleged conduct, we quickly responded through our policies and procedures, and the personnel process.

"Ms. Kester has been on leave since Sept. 25, 2023, while these allegations were investigated and she will continue to be on leave until the matter has been resolved.

"We are saddened about the impact this may have on our students and community. The students affected have been offered counseling services.

"At this time, we will withhold any additional comments due to the ongoing legal and personnel proceedings."

The affidavit also states that Kester is accused of taking the teens out to eat for a birthday meal and encouraging them to throw eggs at the home of her former fiancé. The teens told police they did drive by the home and took a picture, but they said they did not egg the house and told Kester they did.

Kester faces three misdemeanor counts of corruption of minors and one misdemeanor count of attempted corruption of a minor.

Kester was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Joseph J. Carmody and released on $7,500 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 23 at 9 a.m. at Luzerne County Central Court, 77 Water St., Wilkes-Barre.