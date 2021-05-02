Wyoming backs coal with $1.2M threat to sue other states

  • FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2006 file photo, steam rises from the huge boiler units at the Jim Bridger Power Plant, east of Rock Springs, Wyo. A law signed April 6, 2021, by Republican Gov. Mark Gordon creates a $1.2 million fund for an initiative that marks the latest attempt by state leaders to help coal in the state that accounts for the bulk of U.S. coal production, which is down by half since 2008. Wyoming coal production, which accounts for about 40% of the nation's total, has declined as utilities switch to gas, which is cheaper to burn to generate electricity. Solar and wind power also are on the rise as coal's share of the U.S. power market shrinks from about half in the early 2000s to less than 20% now. (Jeff Gearino/Casper Star-Tribune via AP, File)
  • FILE - In this March 2, 2021 file photo Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon gives the State of the State address to the 66th Wyoming Legislature, inside the state Capitol. A law signed April 6, 2021, by Republican Gov. Gordon creates a $1.2 million fund for an initiative that marks the latest attempt by state leaders to help coal in the state that accounts for the bulk of U.S. coal production, which is down by half since 2008. Wyoming coal production, which accounts for about 40% of the nation's total, has declined as utilities switch to gas, which is cheaper to burn to generate electricity. Solar and wind power also are on the rise as coal's share of the U.S. power market shrinks from about half in the early 2000s to less than 20% now. (Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle via AP, File)
  • FILE - This May 6, 2013 file photo shows a wind turbine farm owned by PacifiCorp near Glenrock, Wyo. While most states pursue ways to boost renewable energy, Wyoming is doing the opposite with a new program aimed at propping up the dwindling coal industry by suing other states that block exports of Wyoming coal and cause Wyoming coal-fired power plants to shut down. The law signed April 6 by Republican Gov. Mark Gordon creates a $1.2 million fund for an initiative that marks the latest attempt by state leaders to help coal in the state that accounts for the bulk of U.S. coal production, which is down by half since 2008. (AP Photo/Matt Young, File)
  • FILE - In this July 27, 2018, file photo, the Dave Johnson coal-fired power plant is silhouetted against the morning sun in Glenrock, Wyo. A law signed April 6, 2021, by Republican Gov. Mark Gordon creates a $1.2 million fund for an initiative that marks the latest attempt by state leaders to help coal in the state that accounts for the bulk of U.S. coal production, which is down by half since 2008. Wyoming coal production, which accounts for about 40% of the nation's total, has declined as utilities switch to gas, which is cheaper to burn to generate electricity. Solar and wind power also are on the rise as coal's share of the U.S. power market shrinks from about half in the early 2000s to less than 20% now. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)
1 / 4

Wyoming Coal Lawsuits

FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2006 file photo, steam rises from the huge boiler units at the Jim Bridger Power Plant, east of Rock Springs, Wyo. A law signed April 6, 2021, by Republican Gov. Mark Gordon creates a $1.2 million fund for an initiative that marks the latest attempt by state leaders to help coal in the state that accounts for the bulk of U.S. coal production, which is down by half since 2008. Wyoming coal production, which accounts for about 40% of the nation's total, has declined as utilities switch to gas, which is cheaper to burn to generate electricity. Solar and wind power also are on the rise as coal's share of the U.S. power market shrinks from about half in the early 2000s to less than 20% now. (Jeff Gearino/Casper Star-Tribune via AP, File)
MEAD GRUVER
·5 min read

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — While most states pursue ways to boost renewable energy, Wyoming is doing the opposite with a new program aimed at propping up the dwindling coal industry by suing other states that block exports of Wyoming coal and cause Wyoming coal-fired power plants to shut down.

The law signed April 6 by Republican Gov. Mark Gordon creates a $1.2 million fund for an initiative that marks the latest attempt by state leaders to help coal in the state that accounts for the bulk of U.S. coal production, which is down by half since 2008.

“Wyoming is sending a message that it is prepared to bring litigation to protect her interests,” Gordon spokesman Michael Pearlman said of the fund signed into law April 6.

The law puts West Coast states and Colorado on notice — all seek to get a large share of their electricity from renewables but still get juice from aging Wyoming coal-fired power plants. The approach may run into legal troubles, though, according to one constitutional expert.

Lawsuits between states aren't unusual and often involve natural resources, such as water rights. Such cases can go directly to the U.S. Supreme Court, if the justices agree to hear them.

Last year, Wyoming and Montana — another major coal state — asked the Supreme Court to override a decision by Washington state to deny a permit to build a coal export dock on the Columbia River. The interstate lawsuit followed years of unsuccessful attempts by the dock's developer, Utah-based Lighthouse Resources, to contest the permit denial in federal court.

The Supreme Court hasn’t said yet if it will hear the case but the new legal fund approved resoundingly by the Wyoming Legislature and overseen by Gordon could help cover the cost of that litigation, Pearlman said.

All the while, prospects for Wyoming's coal industry are as dim as ever, even after President Donald Trump rolled back regulations on mining and burning the fossil fuel.

Wyoming coal production, which accounts for about 40% of the nation's total, has been in decline as utilities switch to gas, which is cheaper to burn to generate electricity. Solar and wind power also are on the rise as coal's share of the U.S. power market shrinks from about half in the early 2000s to less than 20% now.

Hope that other countries will use more U.S. coal, meanwhile, are fading fast. Lighthouse Resources filed for bankruptcy in December, further setting back the coal dock proposal.

So can state vs. state lawsuits help the coal industry?

"We're supportive of all the efforts of the state right now to protect and defend the industry," Wyoming Mining Association Executive Director Travis Deti said.

Wyoming could waste a lot of money trying to convince courts to help coal, countered University of Maryland environmental law professor Robert Percival.

“I don't think they have a legal leg to stand on,” Percival said.

The Constitution's Commerce Clause prohibits states from barring goods and services based on their state of origin. States are free, however, to regulate or outright prohibit certain goods and services — coal and coal-fired electricity included — as long as they don't intentionally target other states, Percival said.

Who might be targets of future Wyoming coal litigation isn’t yet known. Pearlman declined to speculate, saying Gordon and Attorney General Bridget Hill would need to study their chances of success, but they could include West Coast states including, again, Washington.

Portland, Oregon-based utility PacifiCorp plans to reduce its coal-fired generation by two-thirds by 2030, partly by retiring generators at two southwestern Wyoming power plants starting in 2023, as much as five years sooner than envisioned just a few years ago. The utility serves four states with renewable energy standards or goals — California, Oregon, Utah and Washington — and two that don't: Idaho and Wyoming.

PacifiCorp has been meeting renewable standards by getting electricity from the lowest cost and least risky sources like it has always done, so the standards haven't factored into its decisions to retire coal-fired power, company spokesman David Eskelsen said.

PacifiCorp has no position on the legal fund but the Wyoming Rural Electric Association supports the message it sends to states such as Colorado, which has renewable energy standards and gets coal-fired electricity from southeastern Wyoming, Executive Director Shawn Taylor said.

“It’s just kind of part and parcel of folks feeling that states and state agencies and entities outside Wyoming are having more of an impact on our energy resources than we do,” Taylor said.

The coal litigation fund followed a 2020 bill that established a $1 million fund to promote Wyoming coal. Wyoming is paying a nonprofit, the Energy Policy Network, $250,000 a year from the fund to contest plans in other states to shut down coal-fired power.

“I will not waiver in my efforts to protect our industries, particularly our coal industry. The use of coal is under assault from all directions. And we have stood firm in our support of it throughout,” Gordon said in his state of the state address in March.

He called for Wyoming to be carbon negative — capturing more of the greenhouse gas carbon dioxide than it emits — by investing in technology and infrastructure to trap carbon dioxide at power plants and keep the gas out of the atmosphere.

Carbon capture remains economically unproven on a scale needed to meaningfully reduce current carbon dioxide emissions. Wyoming has been funding research into the technology, however, including $10 million in a just-approved bill that slashed Wyoming's budget by over 10% amid weak revenue from oil, gas and coal extraction.

The state should put its tight budget to more productive use than coal lawsuits, said Connie Wilbert, director of the Sierra Club's Wyoming chapter.

“Coal is on the way out," Wilbert said. "The sooner our elected leadership acknowledges that and starts looking for things the state can do to actually help us through the transition, the better.”

___

Follow Mead Gruver at https://twitter.com/meadgruver

Recommended Stories

  • Prosecutors seek tougher sentence for Derek Chauvin following guilty verdict

    Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and state prosecutors are seeking a more severe sentence for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin following a jury finding him guilty in the murder of George Floyd, according to court documents filed Friday.Why it matters: Under Minnesota statues, Chauvin will only be sentenced on the most serious charge that he was found guilty of — second-degree murder, AP reports. Experts say he is not expected to be given the maximum sentence of 40 years. He was also found guilty of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeProsecutors cite five factors in support an aggravated sentence for Chauvin: Floyd "was a particularly vulnerable victim" when Chauvin pinned him against the pavement by holding a knee to his neck, since the use of force continued after he became unresponsive. Floyd was also intoxicated.Prosecutors argue that Floyd "was treated with particular cruelty" as he was held on the pavement after repeatedly saying he could not breathe and while bystanders called for Chauvin to stop, and that he was not offered CPR or medical assistance by officers. They also accuse Chauvin of abusing his position of authority as a uniformed officer and committing a crime, as part of a group of three or more people, in the presence of multiple children.What they're saying: Chauvin's attorneys responded in opposition to a higher sentence by noting that Floyd's size, and his ability to continuously struggle while being restrained during what they described as a lawful arrest, serves as evidence that he was not particularly vulnerable. The defense argued that bystanders were free to leave the scene anytime they wished and that officers called for an ambulance to get Floyd medical attention.His attorneys also stated that the other officers on the scene with Chauvin have not been convicted of a crime related to his own offenses. Former Minneapolis police officers Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng are charged with manslaughter as well as aiding and abetting second-degree murder.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • America's wealthiest added $195 billion to their fortunes in Biden's first 100 days

    The richest 100 Americans have gotten richer in Biden's first 100 days, Bloomberg found, but he says it's time for them "to pay their fair share."

  • The Perilous State of Religious Freedom Worldwide

    China is the world’s most active — though not yet most vicious — persecutor of religious believers. The plight of Muslim Uyghurs confined to reeducation camps has gained global attention. However, the Chinese Communist Party targets members of every faith, including Christians, Buddhists, and Taoists. Like Islam, Christianity is viewed as a foreign, and therefore dangerous, import. Earlier this month, Radio Free Asia reported that the Chinese government is attempting to force believers to renounce their faith. RFA interviewed a Christian who was detained in a raid on a house church. He was held and mistreated for ten months in what he described as “a mobile facility, that could just set up in some basement somewhere.” His description of his treatment matched accounts from former Uyghur and Falun Gong prisoners. This effort at “reprograming” is but one aspect of a multifaceted attempt to either eradicate or “Sinicize,” meaning communize, the Christian faith. Many churches have been closed. Those that remain open have been forced to display pictures of CCP chieftain Xi Jinping, display party propaganda, and install cameras. Moreover, the Xi regime now bars children from services. In mid April, AsiaNews reported that the government shuttered a Catholic orphanage run by the Sisters of Zhaoxian in Hebei Province. The authorities gave no explanation, but the CCP likely wanted to end contact between the nuns and children, many of whom were disabled. The action also furthers the campaign to close faith organizations. Unfortunately, Beijing is not alone in warring against religious believers. The Catholic organization Aid to the Church in Need tracks the systematic attack on faith around the world and recently released its latest assessment, Religious Freedom in the World: Report 2021. The organization explains that the volume “is ACN’s principal research project, and has evolved considerably over the years, from being a small booklet to becoming a publication of approximately 800 pages, produced by a world-wide team.” The crime of persecution is global. ACN notes that “today discrimination and persecution on the grounds of religious belief is a growing global phenomenon. Behind the violent conflicts, whether in Syria, Yemen, Nigeria, the Central African Republic or Mozambique — to mention only a few countries — are those in the shadows who, manipulating the deepest convictions of humanity, have instrumentalised religion in the search for power.” Although serious research like that embodied in Religious Freedom is vital to expose pervasive attacks on religious believers, the struggle is intensely personal and practical. Father Emmanuel Yousaf, national director of Pakistan’s National Commission for Justice and Peace, penned the report’s foreword. “I have worked in rural communities in which Christians were not respected due to their faith,” he writes. They were banned from shops, restaurants and cafes; in such places, our faithful were not allowed to touch glasses or other eating implements used by the majority community. And we have supported girls from minority faith backgrounds who are particularly at risk. These are children who, despite the fact that they are only minors, are kidnapped, forced to convert and marry — and they also suffer rape and other abuse. Religious Freedom explores the complexity of the issue. The study rates as “red” countries that engage in religious persecution. This group has an outsize impact, as it “includes 26 countries which are home to 3.9 billion people or just over half (51 percent) of the world’s population. This classification includes 12 African countries and two countries where investigations of possible genocide are ongoing, namely China and Myanmar (Burma).” The People’s Republic of China is the most populous nation and largest persecutor. Its controls are not (yet, anyway) as totalitarian as those in North Korea, Saudi Arabia, and Eritrea. However, Beijing’s hostility to faith afflicts far more people. The death of Mao Zedong led to a long but significant relaxation in state control over religion. Unfortunately, in recent years that liberalization has been reversed. The report details how the state presents “Western” values, Western constitutional democracy and Western-style free media as in conflict with the Chinese Communist Party’s values and states that petitions and letters calling for protection of human rights are the work of ‘Western anti-China forces.’ The new NGO law, which came into force in January 2017, gives the authorities power to restrict the work of foreign groups in the country, and to limit the ability of local groups to receive foreign funding and work with foreign organizations. Foreign NGOs must be sponsored by a Chinese government organisation, be registered with the police, and be under the supervision of the Public Security Bureau. Foreigners or members of foreign organizations deemed to be involved in activities aimed at “splitting the state, damaging national unity or subverting state power” can be detained, barred from leaving the country, or deported. Xi appears to be determined to become the new Mao. According to the report, five years ago Xi explained to senior party leaders “that ‘religious groups . . . must adhere to the leadership of the Communist Party.’ Party members must be ‘unyielding Marxist atheists’ who ‘resolutely guard against overseas infiltrations via religious means.’ This followed a speech by the director of China’s State Administration for Religious Affairs, who told a seminar on the Sinicization of Christianity that ‘Chinese Christian theology should be compatible with the country’s path of socialism.’” That is, Xi wants to remake the faith into a Sino-Leninist variant. Unfortunately, new technologies are expanding the opportunity for oppression, an issue addressed in a separate chapter: Faith groups perceived as a direct challenge to a jealous atheist system are, and will increasingly be, watched. The most egregious violation of religious freedom is that perpetrated against the Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang state. As part of a “Strike Hard Campaign against Violent Terrorism” program, approximately one million out of a total population of 13 million Turkic Muslims are imprisoned in “re-education camps” and subject to mass arbitrary detention, torture, and mistreatment. The second-most populous nation, majority-Hindu India, also presents a serious problem that has worsened dramatically in the past few years, though Delhi’s offenses are of a different magnitude. ACN explains: Although interreligious tensions have been a major issue in India dating back to the independence movement and the 1947 partition that created the independent nations of India and Pakistan, the political, social and cultural influence of Hindu nationalist groups, collectively known as Sangh Parivar (family organisation or association), like the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (National Volunteer Organisation, RSS), has grown dramatically since Modi’s election. Members of various Sangh Parivar organizations now hold senior positions in the government, the military, and academia. ACN rates as “orange” nations that practice discrimination (often simply a less virulent form of persecution). This offense afflicts more countries than in the red category though fewer people overall: “36 countries, home to 1.24 billion people. Slight improvements are identified in nine countries, while the situation in 20 countries is worsening.” Among the problem states is Egypt, under a dictatorship worse than the long-lived Mubarak regime. “Although religious conversion is not prohibited by law, in practice the government does not recognize conversions from Islam,” ACN notes. “The law does not recognize the Baha’i faith or its religious laws and bans Baha’i institutions and community activities. Baha’is do not have recourse to civil law for personal status matters. The same applies to Jehovah’s Witnesses.” Nor have Christians prospered, despite attempts by the Sisi regime to appeal for their support. The report notes: In August 2016, the Egyptian parliament adopted a new Church Construction Law to facilitate the construction, renovation and legal recognition of churches. However, escalating attacks, administrative obstacles and failure by the state to stem social violence against Christians when they try to build, restore or just have their churches recognised reveals a huge gap between the law and everyday life. More worrisome is the fact that security agencies have repeatedly failed to protect Copts and prevent attacks against churches and Coptic properties. Cuba is a largely Christian nation in which Christians face pervasive restrictions. Neither law nor practice is friendly toward believers. The ACN explains that the “Cuban Penal Code says that anyone who ‘abuses freedom of worship as guaranteed by the Constitution’” faces prison. Cuban law “warns that anyone who belongs to or is affiliated with ‘an association that is not listed in the appropriate registry’ can be punished.” Anyone participating “in meetings or protests held by this type of association will be sanctioned.” Moreover, “the Office of Religious Affairs of the Central Committee of the Communist Party administers the different aspects of religious life: it approves or denies visits by foreigners to religious associations; authorises the construction, repair or acquisition of places of worship; grants permits to perform public religious services; oversees the importation of religious literature, etc.” The communist government also authorizes itself to “regulate and restrict the use of places of worship.” Next come nations “under observation,” those “where newly emerging factors of concern have been observed which have the potential to cause a fundamental breakdown in freedom of religion.” Unfortunately, in countries in all categories, hate crimes occur “in the form of attacks with a bias against religious people and property.” Threats to religious liberty can occur in any country, even those not currently designated as a significant problem. A number of factors have spurred persecution of religious believers worldwide. ACN emphasizes the following: So-called Islamic State and Al-Qaeda, with ideological and material patronage from the Middle East, affiliate with, and further radicalise, local armed militias to establish ‘caliphate provinces’ along the Equator. . . . Islamist terrorists employ sophisticated digital technologies to recruit, radicalise and attack. . . . Pre-existing societal prejudices against religious minorities in countries like China, Niger, Turkey, Egypt and Pakistan led to increased discrimination during the COVID-19 pandemic. . . . Groundswell movements of majoritarian religious nationalism — manipulated by governments and by co-opted religious leaders — led to the rise of majoritarian ethno-religious supremacy in Hindu-majority and Buddhist-majority countries in Asia. . . . Crimes against girls and women abducted, raped, and obliged to change their faith in forced conversions, were recorded in a growing number of countries. . . . AI-enhanced surveillance cameras and smartphone scanners at key pedestrian checkpoints, producing data which is cross-referenced by analytical platforms and coupled with an integrated social credit system, will ensure that religious leaders and the faithful adhere to the edicts of the Chinese Communist Party. . . . Muslims in China and Myanmar (including Uyghur and Rohingya Muslims) face severe persecution. . . . New cultural norms, enshrined in law, result in an individual’s rights to freedom of conscience and religion coming into a profound conflict with the legal obligation to comply with these laws. . . . Although Asia, because of populous China and India, is the greatest fount of persecution, Africa joins the Middle East as the most important locations of violent, even murderous persecution. ACN explains: Sub-Saharan Africa is ripe for the infiltration of Islamist ideologies. On account of generations of poverty, corruption, pre-existing intercommunal violence between herders and farmers over land rights (exacerbated by the consequences of climate change) and weak state structures, this area has become a breeding ground for marginalised and frustrated young men. This in turn has become a recruitment opportunity for extremists who prey on them with promises of wealth, power, and the ousting of corrupt authorities. This is bound all the more closely to the core of the human person by a profound manipulation of religion. Battle-hardened Islamist extremists have moved south from the plains of Iraq and Syria to link up with local criminal groups in the Sub-Saharan countries of Mauritania, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Nigeria, northern Cameroon, Chad, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Somalia and Mozambique. The human and community cost has been huge. Americans have personal knowledge of the carnage in the Middle East, having been both victims and, tragically, triggers of religious conflict there. The violence in Africa is less well known, yet religious liberty is violated in 23 of 54 nations there. In a dozen states, persecution is severe. People are dying in religious wars little known in America or elsewhere in the West. “The violence is horrific,” the ACN reports: Boys are forced into the ranks as child soldiers, rape is used as a weapon of war, and there are mass beheadings of men — Muslims and Christians alike — who dare refuse to join the jihadists. Research by the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project reveals that the number of people killed by armed groups in Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chad, and Mali from January to mid-April 2020 more than doubled compared to the same period in 2019; and in Burkina Faso, as of February 2020, 765,000 people had been displaced by terrorist groups, up from 65,000 in the 12 Perhaps the most harrowing presentation in the volume is the chart assessing movement since the last report in 2018. Most arrows point down. Among the 26 “red” countries, only Pakistan improved. Among the 36 “orange” malefactors, nine improved and four remained unchanged. Most persecutors are authoritarian. Those regimes with a religious focus are overwhelmingly Muslim. A few are avowedly ethnoreligious and nationalistic. Religious Freedom in the World is a magnificent source of information about the persecuted. Alas, it offers fewer answers. But that reflects the complexity of the problem rather than any failure in the analysis. Looking to Washington for answers is a mistake. Although designation of an ambassador for religious liberty was a positive step, as was the formation of the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom, the U.S. government has done much to contribute to the problem. American military power is more apt to destroy than to construct: The invasion of Iraq had catastrophic consequences for Christians and other religious minorities in Iraq and well beyond. The impact of economic sanctions does not distinguish by religion. For instance, Washington’s perverse attempt to force regime change by starving Syria’s civilian population harms religious minorities alongside everyone else, irrespective of support for Bashar al-Assad. Washington’s tight political embrace of oppressive regimes such as those of Egypt and Saudi Arabia limits America’s ability to promote human rights, including religious liberty. And the overwhelming importance typically placed on security and economic interests reduces every administration’s ability and even interest in addressing persecution by such l adversaries, and potential adversaries, as North Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and China. Washington’s failure puts a premium on people of good will of all faiths to support the persecuted and to press for change. There are organizations, such as Aid to the Church in Need, and many more — of different religious denominations and even no faith commitment — to support. There are criminal regimes to embarrass and shame. And there are victims, so many victims — the threatened, the terrorized, the imprisoned, the beaten, the murdered — to pray for, console, assist, and defend. Surely that is the least that those of us living amid safety and plenty should do.

  • States see potential federal windfall, go slow on road taxes

    Raising state taxes to improve roads and bridges is one of the few things many Republican and Democratic lawmakers have agreed on in recent years. State lawmakers across the country have proposed fewer than 170 transportation funding bills this year — barely half the amount proposed during the last post-election year of 2019, according to the association. — President Joe Biden signed a coronavirus relief package that includes $350 billion for state and local governments.

  • 45 Comedies You’ve Gotta See If You Care About Your Happiness

    These are required viewing, people!

  • Fintech Focus Roundup For May 2, 2021

    Apex Fintech Solutions Announces Blow-Out Earnings Ahead Of NYSE Listing What Happened: Blank-check company Northern Star Investment Corporation II announced that Apex Fintech Solutions LLC, a business-to-business platform that powers innovation in fintech, investing and wealth management, reported its results for the first quarter of 2021. Takeaway: In short, Apex saw its total customer accounts grow by 85% to 14.4 million and customer trades increased 183% year-over-year to $235.5 million. Additionally, net revenue ended at $145.9 million while net income rose 414% o $36.3 million. For adjusted figures, net revenue was $102.4 million and EBITDA rose 262% to $46.1 million. Trader Inspired Brokerage Edge Clear Launches EdgeProX Execution, Analysis Platform What Happened: Edge Clear, the futures brokerage built by and for traders, last week announced the demo launch of EdgeProX, a customizable, feature-rich, trading execution, and analytics platform. As part of the development, Benzinga chatted with Edge Clear founder Morad Askar. Takeaway: “If you were trading for me, and I’m going to put money behind you, I need this thing to really serve you well, in order to see you do well. This is how we are approaching the development and evolution of EdgeProX, and whatever else we do,” Askar said in reference to the platform allowing all traders access to professional tools. “It’s offering the kind of tools you need in order to perform at your peak as a prop trader.” Barclays Taps Amount Over End-To-End Digital Banking Solutions What Happened: In light of increased consumer demand for versatile payment options like buy now, pay later (BNPL), Barclays partnered with Amount to become one of the first major U.S. banks to offer point-of-sale (POS) financing installment options. As part of the development, Barclays will also offer merchants the option of POS payments under their own brand. Why It Matters: Barclays U.S. Consumer Bank CEO Denny Nealon, a 17-year veteran at the firm, discussed with Benzinga the importance of finding ways to drive sales and loyalty for partner brands like American Airlines Group Inc, JetBlue Airways Corporation the NFL, among others. “We had our first conversations about three years ago,” Nealon said in a discussion on Barclay’s longstanding relationship with Amount, a solution for institutions looking to digitize and streamline banking experiences. “We looked at what’s the best way for us to get to market, and do so in a way that will really help drive our partners’ businesses forward. We came to the conclusion that while we could build this capability, there were fintechs out there, that this was their bailiwick.” Takeaway: The idea, to put it simply, was to launch a better, end-to-end buy now, pay later platform, at a fraction of the cost. Exclusive: MindMed's Nasdaq Listing Enables Institutions Diversified Access To A New Age Of Medicine What Happened: Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc (NASDAQ: MNMD) (NEO: MMED), a leading medicine biotech company in psychedelics, this week began trading on the Nasdaq exchange. In light of the momentous occasion, Benzinga spoke with MindMed co-founder and CEO J.R. Rahn, as well as board member Kevin O’Leary, author, investor, "Shark Tank" star and co-founder of O'Shares ETFs. Takeaway: “I’ve been involved with the company for almost three years,” O’Leary explained. “When I first heard of this idea from J.R., I thought he was nuts. But, he convinced me and he has been 100% right in every milestone of the journey.” See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaApex Fintech Solutions Announces Blow-Out Earnings Ahead Of NYSE ListingThe 'Boiler Room' Stock Pitch Recap: MindMed, Ford, Generac, Microchip And More© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • With so many guns in the US, is it any wonder that police are quick to draw them?

    The proliferation of guns in the US today means police officers responding to disputes could easily face one. (Letters to the Editor)

  • Most Americans Can’t Pass This Tricky Finance Quiz — Can You?

    Think you know your stuff when it comes to money, banking, and personal finance? You wouldn't be the only one. Plenty of people are confident in their money smarts, but as it turns out, that...

  • Manchin opposes D.C. statehood bill, likely dooming its prospects in Senate

    The moderate Democrat said Friday he believes D.C. statehood should be addressed with a constitutional amendment.

  • How Does Cryptocurrency Work – and Is It Safe?

    If you've been following the news, you undoubtedly know a few things about Bitcoin right now. Find: Why Some Money Experts Believe In Bitcoin and Others Don't One: It's a cryptocurrency. Two: One...

  • The Average Retirement Age in Every State

    Retiring early seems to be on everyone’s minds these days. The growing popularity of the so-called FIRE movement — short for financial independence, retire early — is a testament to...

  • Then and now: When silence descended over Victoria Falls

    Victoria Falls is one of the natural wonders of the world, yet in 2019, it fell silent.

  • Arizona elections chief criticizes policies used in recount

    In March, when it was clear that the Republican-controlled Arizona Senate planned to recount presidential votes in the state's most populous county, Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs sent a letter urging the Senate president to adopt strict guidelines to ensure the results could be trusted. Instead, President Karen Fann farmed out the recount to a supporter of election conspiracy theories with no recount experience who refused to share details of how the count would be done until a court ordered the disclosure and the recount was well underway.

  • Millions of Americans Are About to Get $3,600 in New Stimulus — Are You One of Them?

    While a fourth stimulus check might not be in the cards, a new $3,600 benefit for millions of Americans will now be on its way come July. See: $3,600 Stimulus Payments for Families to Start in July...

  • US general: Afghan forces could face 'bad possible outcomes'

    Afghan government forces face an uncertain future and, in a worst-case scenario, some “bad possible outcomes” against Taliban insurgents as the withdrawal of American and coalition troops accelerates in the coming weeks, the top U.S. military officer said Sunday. Gen. Mark Milley described the Afghan military and police as “reasonably well equipped, reasonably well trained, reasonably well led.” The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, a veteran of the war in Afghanistan, spoke in an interview with Associated Press and CNN reporters flying with him from Hawaii to Washington just hours after the formal kickoff of the withdrawal.

  • New Zealander Scott Dixon wins IndyCar Genesys 300 at Texas Motor Speedway for 5th time

    Scott Dixon won the Genesys 300 at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday night for the second consecutive year and fifth time overall.

  • Police union asks NBA to investigate LeBron James for tweet ‘inciting violence’ after Ma’Khia Bryant shooting

    ‘That officer saved a life and he’s a hero’, LAPD detective says

  • Let’s help Sam win: The theme to the Panthers’ 2021 NFL draft was all about Darnold

    Carolina drafted six offensive players in the 2021 NFL draft as they surrounded QB Sam Darnold with talent

  • Netherlands won't ease lockdown further until at least mid May

    The Netherlands has postponed a further easing of lockdown measures until at least May 18 as COVID-19 infections remain high and hospitals are struggling with large numbers of coronavirus patients, the government said on Saturday. The Netherlands eased its lockdown slightly last week, as a night-time curfew was lifted and bars and restaurants which had remained shut since mid-October were allowed to serve small groups outdoors between noon and 6 p.m. In a next step, gyms, zoos and amusement parks would reopen on May 11, the government said last month, but this has now been postponed by a week at least.

  • Once Chargers tackled Round 1 of NFL draft, the rest fell in line

    The Chargers got the big prize they wanted in Round 1 of the NFL draft in Northwestern offensive tackle Rashawn Slater. After that, Chargers said it all came easy.